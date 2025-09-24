Spectacle: Le Réveil de la Sieste Médiathèque du Thillot Le Thillot

Spectacle: Le Réveil de la Sieste Médiathèque du Thillot Le Thillot mercredi 24 septembre 2025.

Médiathèque du Thillot 11 bis avenue de Verdun Le Thillot Vosges

Début : Mercredi Mercredi 2025-09-24 14:30:00

Spectacle gratuit interprété par la compagnie La Grande Ourse dans le cadre d’une école de spectateurs, avec la participation de la MFR de Ramonchamp à un atelier d’écriture.À partir de 12 ans.Réservation conseillée.Tout public

Médiathèque du Thillot 11 bis avenue de Verdun Le Thillot 88160 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 24 98 90 mediatheque@lethillot88.fr

English :

Free show performed by the La Grande Ourse company as part of a spectator school, with the participation of the MFR de Ramonchamp in a writing workshop.12 years and up.Reservations recommended.

German :

Kostenlose Aufführung, aufgeführt von der Compagnie La Grande Ourse im Rahmen einer Zuschauerschule, mit der Teilnahme der MFR von Ramonchamp an einem Schreibworkshop.Ab 12 Jahren.Reservierung empfohlen.

Italiano :

Spettacolo gratuito realizzato dalla compagnia La Grande Ourse nell’ambito di una scuola per spettatori, con la partecipazione del MFR di Ramonchamp in un laboratorio di scrittura.A partire dai 12 anni.Si consiglia la prenotazione.

Espanol :

Espectáculo gratuito representado por la compañía La Grande Ourse en el marco de una escuela para espectadores, con la participación del MFR de Ramonchamp en un taller de escritura.A partir de 12 años.Se recomienda reservar.

