SPECTACLE « LES 2 TÊTES » Baho dimanche 13 juillet 2025.

place du 8 mai 1945 Baho Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-07-13 21:30:00

fin : 2025-07-13

2025-07-13

Concert gratuit à 21h30 avec les 2 Têtes. Possibilité repas « Al Fogar » sous réservations 0661284078 ou 0468072485….

place du 8 mai 1945 Baho 66540 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 92 20 61

English :

Free concert at 9:30pm with Les 2 Têtes. Al Fogar » meal available on reservation 0661284078 or 0468072485….

German :

Kostenloses Konzert um 21:30 Uhr mit « Les 2 Têtes ». Möglichkeit zum Essen « Al Fogar » unter Reservierung 0661284078 oder 0468072485….

Italiano :

Concerto gratuito alle 21.30 con Les 2 Têtes. Pasto « Al Fogar » disponibile su prenotazione 0661284078 o 0468072485….

Espanol :

Concierto gratuito a las 21.30 h con Les 2 Têtes. Comida « Al Fogar » disponible previa reserva 0661284078 o 0468072485….

L’événement SPECTACLE « LES 2 TÊTES » Baho a été mis à jour le 2025-07-03 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME