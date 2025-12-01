Spectacle Les Michel’s La Rochelle

Spectacle Les Michel’s La Rochelle vendredi 12 décembre 2025.

Spectacle Les Michel’s

29 rue Debussy La Rochelle Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 18 – 18 – 18 EUR

Début : 2025-12-12

fin : 2025-12-13

2025-12-12

Un spectacle musical ordonné autour du prénom Michel, Michèle, Michael, Miguel, …

29 rue Debussy La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 00 19 19 reservation.azile@gmail.com

English :

A musical show based on the first names Michel, Michèle, Michael, Miguel, etc

German :

Ein geordnetes musikalisches Spektakel rund um die Vornamen Michel, Michèle, Michael, Miguel, ?

Italiano :

Uno spettacolo musicale basato sui nomi di battesimo Michel, Michèle, Michael, Miguel?

Espanol :

¿Un espectáculo musical basado en los nombres de pila Michel, Michèle, Michael, Miguel?

