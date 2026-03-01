Spectacle Les mystères du Sphinx Espace culturel des Bénédictins Bouzonville

Spectacle Les mystères du Sphinx

Espace culturel des Bénédictins 2 rue des Bénédictins Bouzonville Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mercredi Mercredi 2026-03-18 15:00:00

fin : 2026-03-18

Date(s) :

2026-03-18

L’Espace culturel de Bouzonville accueille Elisabeth et Gilles Malgonne pour leur conte envoûtant Les mystères du Sphinx .

Il y a bien longtemps dans le désert d’Égypte, un jeune garçon a entendu une voix.

Le Sphinx l’invitait à percer son mystère.

Y aurait-il une salle secrète cachée sous l’immensité de la statue ?

Sa rencontre avec un scribe va transporter l’enfant dans le monde du Phénix, d’Isis et d’Osiris.

La vie du jeune garçon en sera transformée et changera le cours de l’histoire.

A partir de 7 ans, gratuit sans inscription.Enfants

0 .

Espace culturel des Bénédictins 2 rue des Bénédictins Bouzonville 57320 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 75 50 17 espace.culturel@mairie-bouzonville.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Espace culturel de Bouzonville welcomes Elisabeth and Gilles Malgonne for their spellbinding tale Les mystères du Sphinx .

Long ago in the Egyptian desert, a young boy heard a voice.

The Sphinx invited him to unravel its mystery.

Could there be a secret chamber hidden beneath the immensity of the statue?

His encounter with a scribe transports the boy into the world of the Phoenix, Isis and Osiris.

The young boy?s life will be transformed, changing the course of history.

Ages 7 and up, free with no registration.

L’événement Spectacle Les mystères du Sphinx Bouzonville a été mis à jour le 2026-03-06 par TROIS FRONTIERES TOURISME