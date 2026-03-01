Spectacle Les mystères du Sphinx Espace culturel des Bénédictins Bouzonville
Spectacle Les mystères du Sphinx
Espace culturel des Bénédictins 2 rue des Bénédictins Bouzonville Moselle
Début : Mercredi Mercredi 2026-03-18 15:00:00
L’Espace culturel de Bouzonville accueille Elisabeth et Gilles Malgonne pour leur conte envoûtant Les mystères du Sphinx .
Il y a bien longtemps dans le désert d’Égypte, un jeune garçon a entendu une voix.
Le Sphinx l’invitait à percer son mystère.
Y aurait-il une salle secrète cachée sous l’immensité de la statue ?
Sa rencontre avec un scribe va transporter l’enfant dans le monde du Phénix, d’Isis et d’Osiris.
La vie du jeune garçon en sera transformée et changera le cours de l’histoire.
A partir de 7 ans, gratuit sans inscription.Enfants
Espace culturel des Bénédictins 2 rue des Bénédictins Bouzonville 57320 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 75 50 17 espace.culturel@mairie-bouzonville.fr
The Espace culturel de Bouzonville welcomes Elisabeth and Gilles Malgonne for their spellbinding tale Les mystères du Sphinx .
Long ago in the Egyptian desert, a young boy heard a voice.
The Sphinx invited him to unravel its mystery.
Could there be a secret chamber hidden beneath the immensity of the statue?
His encounter with a scribe transports the boy into the world of the Phoenix, Isis and Osiris.
The young boy?s life will be transformed, changing the course of history.
Ages 7 and up, free with no registration.
