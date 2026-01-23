Spectacle Loretta Strong Cie Ultima Necat Le Lem Nancy

Spectacle Loretta Strong Cie Ultima Necat

Un poème performatif à partir de 15 ans

Loretta Strong, dérive dans l’espace. La terre a explosé. Comment mener à bien sa mission semer de l’or sur Bételgeuse, alors qu’il ne lui reste que des rats dans son satellite, Linda au téléphone et qu’elle est environnée de créatures extra-terrestres plus ou moins hostiles ou stupides ?

Le spectacle Loretta Strong, c’est un poème performatif, un concert, une blague et une mise en crise potache de la capacité du théâtre à représenter. En partant du texte de Copi, le romancier, dramaturge, et avant tout cela caricaturiste argentin !

Informations pratiques:

Prix libre à partir de 1 euro.

Réservation conseillée.Tout public

Le Lem 11 grande rue Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 35 35 14

English :

A performance poem for ages 15 and up

Loretta Strong, drifting in space. Earth has exploded. How can she carry out her mission to sow gold on Betelgeuse, when all she has left are the rats in her satellite, Linda on the phone and a host of more or less hostile or stupid alien creatures?

Loretta Strong is a performative poem, a concert, a joke and a playful challenge to the theater’s ability to represent. Based on a text by Copi, the Argentine novelist, playwright and, above all, caricaturist!

Practical information:

Prices from 1 euro.

Reservations recommended.

