Spectacle Maledizione Pamina de Coulon, Bonne Ambiance Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy

Spectacle Maledizione Pamina de Coulon, Bonne Ambiance

Esplanade Jack Ralite, Rue de Parme, Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

4

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mercredi Mercredi 2026-03-18 19:30:00

fin : 2026-03-18

Date(s) :

2026-03-18

PERFORMANCE- FLOW INCANTATIONS

Connue pour sa passion pour la culture de patates, Pamina de Coulon adresse la malédiction du titre au pape Boniface VIII, mais pas seulement… Son flux verbal va aussi charrier un peu de pollution, tous les plastiques et probablement mille autres sujets.Tout public

Esplanade Jack Ralite, Rue de Parme, Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 54500 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 56 83 56 louise@centremalraux.com

English :

PERFORMANCE- FLOW INCANTATIONS

Known for her passion for growing potatoes, Pamina de Coulon addresses the curse of her title to Pope Boniface VIII, but not only… Her verbal flow will also carry a bit of pollution, all plastics and probably a thousand other subjects.

German :

PERFORMANCE- FLOW BESCHWÖRUNGEN

Pamina de Coulon, die für ihre Leidenschaft für den Kartoffelanbau bekannt ist, richtet den Fluch des Titels an Papst Bonifaz VIII, aber nicht nur… Ihr verbaler Fluss wird auch ein wenig Umweltverschmutzung, alle Kunststoffe und wahrscheinlich tausend andere Themen mit sich führen.

Italiano :

PERFORMANCE FLUSSO INCANTESIMI

Nota per la sua passione per la coltivazione delle patate, Pamina de Coulon rivolge la maledizione del suo titolo a Papa Bonifacio VIII, ma non solo… Il suo flusso verbale porterà anche un po’ di inquinamento, tutte le materie plastiche e probabilmente mille altri argomenti.

Espanol :

ACTUACIÓN FLUJO CONJUROS

Conocida por su pasión por el cultivo de patatas, Pamina de Coulon dirige la maldición de su título al Papa Bonifacio VIII, pero no sólo eso… Su flujo verbal también tratará un poco de la contaminación, de todos los plásticos y probablemente de mil temas más.

L’événement Spectacle Maledizione Pamina de Coulon, Bonne Ambiance Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy a été mis à jour le 2025-07-09 par DESTINATION NANCY