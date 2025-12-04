Spectacle Maupassant Zola Hugo Chartres
Spectacle Maupassant Zola Hugo
8 Cloître Notre Dame Chartres Eure-et-Loir
Tarif : – – EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Début : Vendredi 2025-12-04
fin : 2025-12-06
2025-12-04
Patrice Dehent interprète trois grands écrivains du 19 ème siècle Maupassant, Zola, Hugo.
Un peu plus d’une heure avec ce comédien d’exception pour redevenir des enfants frissonnant de plaisir, de rire ou de peur. .
8 Cloître Notre Dame Chartres 28000 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 37 36 33 06 info@theatreportailsud.com
English :
Patrice Dehent interprets three great 19th-century writers: Maupassant, Zola and Hugo.
German :
Patrice Dehent interpretiert drei große Schriftsteller des 19. Jahrhunderts: Maupassant, Zola, Hugo.
Italiano :
Patrice Dehent interpreta tre grandi scrittori del XIX secolo: Maupassant, Zola e Hugo.
Espanol :
Patrice Dehent interpreta a tres grandes escritores del siglo XIX: Maupassant, Zola y Hugo.
