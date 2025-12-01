Spectacle musical Broussey-Raulecourt

Spectacle musical

Pour clôturer cette année en famille, l’Espace Culturel le Cocon vous propose le spectacle musical La fée Rock par l’artiste Mélyne.

Vendredi 12 décembre 2025, à 19h

Salle des fêtes de Broussey.

Mélyne accueille petits et grands dans sa bibliothèque. Elle commence à conter, quand les personnages du livre, mécontents de la tournure que prend l’histoire, vont tour à tour ajouter leur grain de sel…

Tout public, à partir de 3 ans

Sur inscription 3 euros pour les 12 ans 5euros pour les + 12 ans

Pot de l’amitié offert pour fêter cette fin d’année culturelle !

Réservation obligatoire à espaceculturel.lecocon@gmail.com ou au 07 57 17 97 63.Tout public

Broussey-Raulecourt 55200 Meuse Grand Est +33 7 57 17 97 63 espaceculturel.lecocon@gmail.com

English :

To bring the year to a close for the whole family, Espace Culturel le Cocon presents the musical show La fée Rock by artist Mélyne.

Friday, December 12, 2025, 7pm

Broussey village hall.

Mélyne welcomes young and old to her library. She begins to tell the story, when the characters in the book, unhappy with the way the story is going, take it in turns to add their two cents…

For all ages 3 and up

Registration required: 3 euros for under 12s 5euros for over 12s

Drinks offered to celebrate the end of this cultural year!

Reservations essential at espaceculturel.lecocon@gmail.com or 07 57 17 97 63.

