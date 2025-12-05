Spectacle musical Gaïastasia par la Troupe Pontch’éthon 2025 au profit du Téléthon Le Coléo Pontcharra
Spectacle musical Gaïastasia par la Troupe Pontch’éthon 2025 au profit du Téléthon
Le Coléo 86 Rue du Pont-Haubane 38530 Pontcharra Pontcharra Isère
Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR
Tarif réduit
Jusqu’à 12 ans
Début : 2025-12-05 20:30:00
fin : 2025-12-05 23:00:00
2025-12-05 2025-12-06
Dans le cadre des animations coordonnées par l’association Pontch’éthon (le Téléthon sur Pontcharra & Saint-Maximin), la Troupe Pontch’éthon 2025 propose un spectacle musical au profit de l’AFM-Téléthon, les vendredi 5 et samedi 6 décembre 2025, à 20 h 30
Le Coléo 86 Rue du Pont-Haubane 38530 Pontcharra Pontcharra 38530 Isère Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 72 90 40 67 pontch.ethon@gmail.com
English :
As part of the events coordinated by the Pontch?éthon association (the Telethon in Pontcharra & Saint-Maximin), the Pontch?éthon 2025 Troupe is offering a musical show in aid of the AFM-Téléthon, on Friday, December 5 and Saturday, December 6, 2025, at 8:30 p.m
German :
Im Rahmen der vom Verein Pontch?éthon (der Telethon in Pontcharra & Saint-Maximin) koordinierten Veranstaltungen bietet die Troupe Pontch?éthon 2025 am Freitag, den 5. und Samstag, den 6. Dezember 2025 um 20:30 Uhr eine musikalische Darbietung zugunsten des AFM-Téléthon an
Italiano :
Nell’ambito delle manifestazioni coordinate dall’associazione Pontch’éthon (Telethon Pontcharra & Saint-Maximin), la Troupe Pontch’éthon 2025 propone uno spettacolo musicale a favore dell’AFM-Téléthon, venerdì 5 e sabato 6 dicembre 2025, alle 20.30
Espanol :
En el marco de los actos coordinados por la asociación Pontch?éthon (Teletón de Pontcharra y Saint-Maximin), la Troupe Pontch?éthon 2025 organiza un espectáculo musical a beneficio del AFM-Téléthon, el viernes 5 y el sábado 6 de diciembre de 2025, a las 20.30 horas
