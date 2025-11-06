Spectacle musical Here and Now Walid Ben Selim Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy

Spectacle musical Here and Now Walid Ben Selim

Esplanade Jack Ralite, Rue de Parme, Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

4

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Jeudi Jeudi 2025-11-06 19:30:00

fin : 2025-11-06 20:45:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-06

MUSIQUE / POÉSIE / LUMIÈRE

Walid Ben Selim (voix) et Marie-Marguerite Cano (harpe) prennent appui sur la poésie soufie ou sur les vers de Mahmoud Darwich pour dessiner une trajectoire conjuguant intensité et douceur avec un exceptionnel sens de la nuance.

En partenariat avec Diwan en Lorraine.

Spectacle accessible aux personnes malvoyantes.

Billetterie en ligne.Tout public

4 .

Esplanade Jack Ralite, Rue de Parme, Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 54500 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 56 15 00 louise@centremalraux.com

English :

MUSIC / POETRY / LIGHT

Walid Ben Selim (voice) and Marie-Marguerite Cano (harp) draw on Sufi poetry and the verses of Mahmoud Darwich to design a trajectory that combines intensity and gentleness with an exceptional sense of nuance.

In partnership with Diwan en Lorraine.

Show accessible to the visually impaired.

Online ticketing.

German :

MUSIK / POESIE / LICHT

Walid Ben Selim (Stimme) und Marie-Marguerite Cano (Harfe) stützen sich auf die Sufi-Dichtung oder auf die Verse von Mahmoud Darwich, um einen Weg zu zeichnen, der Intensität und Sanftheit mit einem außergewöhnlichen Sinn für Nuancen verbindet.

In Partnerschaft mit Diwan en Lorraine.

Die Aufführung ist auch für Sehbehinderte zugänglich.

Online-Ticketverkauf.

Italiano :

MUSICA / POESIA / LUCE

Walid Ben Selim (voce) e Marie-Marguerite Cano (arpa) attingono alla poesia sufi e ai versi di Mahmoud Darwich per tracciare un percorso che unisce intensità e dolcezza con un eccezionale senso delle sfumature.

In collaborazione con Diwan en Lorraine.

Lo spettacolo è accessibile agli ipovedenti.

Biglietti online.

Espanol :

MÚSICA / POESÍA / LUZ

Walid Ben Selim (voz) y Marie-Marguerite Cano (arpa) se inspiran en la poesía sufí y en los versos de Mahmoud Darwich para trazar un recorrido que combina intensidad y dulzura con un excepcional sentido del matiz.

En colaboración con Diwan en Lorraine.

El espectáculo es accesible a las personas con discapacidad visual.

Venta de entradas en línea.

L’événement Spectacle musical Here and Now Walid Ben Selim Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy a été mis à jour le 2025-07-08 par DESTINATION NANCY