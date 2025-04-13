Spectacle: Naim Chapitre II Espace Girodet Bourg-lès-Valence

Spectacle: Naim Chapitre II

Espace Girodet Allée André Revol Bourg-lès-Valence Drôme

Tarif : 40 – 40 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi 2025-11-22 20:00:00

fin : 2025-11-22

Date(s) :

2025-11-22

Après des millions de vues sur les réseaux avec ses vidéos “La semaine de Naïm” , analyse piquante et pertinente de l’actualité, et le succès de son spectacle « Cauchy-Schwarz », Naïm revient déjà sur scène avec son nouveau spectacle

« Chapitre II ».

.

Espace Girodet Allée André Revol Bourg-lès-Valence 26500 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 43 38 88 contact@theatre-le-rhone.com

English :

After millions of views of his videos « La semaine de Naïm? a piquant and pertinent analysis of current affairs, and the success of his show « Cauchy-Schwarz », Naïm is already back on stage with his new show:

« Chapitre II ».

German :

Nach Millionen von Klicks in den Netzwerken mit seinen Videos « La semaine de Naïm? , einer scharfen und treffenden Analyse des aktuellen Zeitgeschehens, und dem Erfolg seiner Show « Cauchy-Schwarz » kehrt Naïm bereits mit seiner neuen Show auf die Bühne zurück:

« Chapitre II ».

Italiano :

Dopo i milioni di visualizzazioni dei suoi video « La semaine de Naïm? video, un’analisi pungente e pertinente dell’attualità, e il successo del suo spettacolo « Cauchy-Schwarz », Naïm è già tornato in scena con il suo nuovo spettacolo:

« Chapitre II ».

Espanol :

Tras millones de visitas a sus vídeos ?La semaine de Naïm? vídeos, un análisis mordaz y pertinente de la actualidad, y el éxito de su espectáculo « Cauchy-Schwarz », Naïm ya está de vuelta a los escenarios con su nuevo espectáculo:

« Chapitre II ».

L’événement Spectacle: Naim Chapitre II Bourg-lès-Valence a été mis à jour le 2025-04-25 par Valence Romans Tourisme