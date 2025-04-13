Spectacle: Naim Chapitre II Espace Girodet Bourg-lès-Valence
Spectacle: Naim Chapitre II
Espace Girodet Allée André Revol Bourg-lès-Valence Drôme
Tarif : 40 – 40 – EUR
Début : Samedi 2025-11-22 20:00:00
Après des millions de vues sur les réseaux avec ses vidéos “La semaine de Naïm” , analyse piquante et pertinente de l’actualité, et le succès de son spectacle « Cauchy-Schwarz », Naïm revient déjà sur scène avec son nouveau spectacle
« Chapitre II ».
Espace Girodet Allée André Revol Bourg-lès-Valence 26500 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 43 38 88 contact@theatre-le-rhone.com
English :
After millions of views of his videos « La semaine de Naïm? a piquant and pertinent analysis of current affairs, and the success of his show « Cauchy-Schwarz », Naïm is already back on stage with his new show:
« Chapitre II ».
German :
Nach Millionen von Klicks in den Netzwerken mit seinen Videos « La semaine de Naïm? , einer scharfen und treffenden Analyse des aktuellen Zeitgeschehens, und dem Erfolg seiner Show « Cauchy-Schwarz » kehrt Naïm bereits mit seiner neuen Show auf die Bühne zurück:
« Chapitre II ».
Italiano :
Dopo i milioni di visualizzazioni dei suoi video « La semaine de Naïm? video, un’analisi pungente e pertinente dell’attualità, e il successo del suo spettacolo « Cauchy-Schwarz », Naïm è già tornato in scena con il suo nuovo spettacolo:
« Chapitre II ».
Espanol :
Tras millones de visitas a sus vídeos ?La semaine de Naïm? vídeos, un análisis mordaz y pertinente de la actualidad, y el éxito de su espectáculo « Cauchy-Schwarz », Naïm ya está de vuelta a los escenarios con su nuevo espectáculo:
« Chapitre II ».
