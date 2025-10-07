Spectacle Nawell tout court Espace Robert Hossein Lourdes

Spectacle Nawell tout court

Espace Robert Hossein 19 Avenue Alexandre Marqui Lourdes Hautes-Pyrénées

Début : 2026-02-27 20:00:00

fin : 2026-02-27 21:30:00

2026-02-27

Le 27 février 2026, à l’espace Robert Hossein à Lourdes, Giggles Diffusion, en accord Mocking Bird Entertainment, présente le nouveau spectacle de Nawell Madani Nawell Tout Court .

Entre charge mentale, notoriété et tentation du botox, Nawell revient plus mature que jamais pour son nouveau spectacle !

À une époque où tout va trop vite, cette touche à tout prend le temps de nous partager avec franchise et esprit les aléas de son quotidien. De ses défis. De ses défauts. Fini le blabla, Nawell prend les raccourcis.

ATTENTION Le spectacle est déconseillé aux moins de 16 ans.

Tarifs

Categorie 1 45€ placement libre

Categorie 2 39€ placement libre

English :

On February 27, 2026, at the Espace Robert Hossein in Lourdes, Giggles Diffusion, in association with Mocking Bird Entertainment, presents Nawell Madani’s new show: Nawell Tout Court .

Between mental burden, notoriety and the temptation of botox, Nawell returns more mature than ever for her new show!

In an age when everything moves too fast, this jack-of-all-trades takes the time to share with us the ups and downs of her daily life. Her challenges. Her shortcomings. No more blah, blah, blah, Nawell takes the shortcuts.

WARNING: This show is not recommended for children under 16.

Price

Category 1 45? free seating

Category 2 39? open seating

German :

Am 27. Februar 2026 präsentiert Giggles Diffusion in Absprache mit Mocking Bird Entertainment im Espace Robert Hossein in Lourdes die neue Show von Nawell Madani: Nawell Tout Court .

Zwischen mentaler Belastung, Berühmtheit und Botox-Versuchung kehrt Nawell in ihrer neuen Show reifer als je zuvor zurück!

In einer Zeit, in der alles zu schnell geht, nimmt sich diese Allrounderin die Zeit, uns mit Offenheit und Witz an den Unwägbarkeiten ihres Alltags teilhaben zu lassen. Von ihren Herausforderungen. Von ihren Fehlern. Schluss mit dem Blabla, Nawell nimmt die Abkürzungen.

ACHTUNG: Die Show ist für Zuschauer unter 16 Jahren nicht geeignet.

Preise

Kategorie 1: 45? freie Platzierung

Kategorie 2: 39? freie Platzierung

Italiano :

Il 27 febbraio 2026, presso l’Espace Robert Hossein di Lourdes, Giggles Diffusion, in associazione con Mocking Bird Entertainment, presenta il nuovo spettacolo di Nawell Madani: Nawell Tout Court .

Tra fatiche mentali, notorietà e tentazioni di botox, Nawell torna più matura che mai per il suo nuovo spettacolo!

In un’epoca in cui tutto si muove troppo velocemente, questa donna di tutti i mestieri si prende il tempo di condividere con noi gli alti e bassi della sua vita quotidiana, con candore e arguzia. Le sue sfide. I suoi difetti. Niente più bla, bla, bla, Nawell prende le scorciatoie.

ATTENZIONE: lo spettacolo non è consigliato ai minori di 16 anni.

Prezzo

Categoria 1: 45? posti liberi

Categoria 2: 39? posti liberi

Espanol :

El 27 de febrero de 2026, en el Espace Robert Hossein de Lourdes, Giggles Diffusion, en asociación con Mocking Bird Entertainment, presenta el nuevo espectáculo de Nawell Madani: Nawell Tout Court .

Entre cargas mentales, notoriedad y la tentación del botox, ¡Nawell vuelve más madura que nunca para su nuevo espectáculo!

En una época en la que todo va demasiado deprisa, esta polifacética se toma el tiempo de compartir con nosotros los altibajos de su vida cotidiana, con franqueza e ingenio. Sus retos. Sus defectos. No más bla, bla, bla, Nawell toma los atajos.

ADVERTENCIA: El espectáculo no está recomendado para menores de 16 años.

Precio

Categoría 1: 45? localidades gratuitas

Categoría 2 39? asientos libres

