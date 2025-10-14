Spectacle petite enfance « Tèmpi Tèmtoa » Nantholia Nantheuil
Spectacle petite enfance « Tèmpi Tèmtoa » Nantholia Nantheuil mardi 14 octobre 2025.
Spectacle petite enfance « Tèmpi Tèmtoa »
Nantholia Les Gresilles Nantheuil Dordogne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-14
fin : 2025-10-14
Date(s) :
2025-10-14
Spectacle musical pour petits et grands à partir de 2 ans
En scène, la Cie la Gamme, un duo de théâtre musical pétillant et coloré, propose des chansons et contes sur les thèmes de la coopération et du partage.
Les deux amies musiciennes s’inspirent de nombreuses influences et sonorités du monde
Musique, récit et gestuelle pour les enfants de 6 mois à 5 ans / Spectacle par Barbara Glet et Louis Galliot .
Nantholia Les Gresilles Nantheuil 24800 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 62 08 82 bibliothequethiviers@perigord-limousin.fr
English :
Musical show for children and adults aged 2 and over
On stage, Cie la Gamme, a sparkling and colorful musical theater duo, offers songs and tales on the themes of cooperation and sharing.
The two musician friends draw inspiration from a wide range of influences and sounds from around the world
German : Spectacle petite enfance « Tèmpi Tèmtoa »
Musikalische Aufführung für Groß und Klein ab 2 Jahren
Auf der Bühne steht die Cie la Gamme, ein spritziges und farbenfrohes Musiktheaterduo, das Lieder und Geschichten zu den Themen Kooperation und Teilen präsentiert.
Die beiden befreundeten Musikerinnen lassen sich von zahlreichen Einflüssen und Klängen aus der Welt inspirieren
Italiano :
Spettacolo musicale per bambini e adulti dai 2 anni in su
Sul palco, Cie la Gamme, un duo di teatro musicale frizzante e colorato, presenta canzoni e racconti sui temi della cooperazione e della condivisione.
I due amici musicisti traggono ispirazione da una vasta gamma di influenze e suoni provenienti da tutto il mondo
Espanol : Spectacle petite enfance « Tèmpi Tèmtoa »
Espectáculo musical para niños y adultos a partir de 2 años
Sobre el escenario, Cie la Gamme, un dúo de teatro musical chispeante y colorista, presenta canciones y cuentos sobre los temas de la cooperación y el compartir.
Los dos músicos amigos se inspiran en un amplio abanico de influencias y sonidos del mundo entero
L’événement Spectacle petite enfance « Tèmpi Tèmtoa » Nantheuil a été mis à jour le 2025-09-17 par Isle-Auvézère