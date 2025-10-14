Spectacle petite enfance « Tèmpi Tèmtoa » Nantholia Nantheuil

Spectacle petite enfance « Tèmpi Tèmtoa » Nantholia Nantheuil mardi 14 octobre 2025.

Spectacle petite enfance « Tèmpi Tèmtoa »

Nantholia Les Gresilles Nantheuil Dordogne

Début : 2025-10-14

fin : 2025-10-14

2025-10-14

Spectacle musical pour petits et grands à partir de 2 ans

En scène, la Cie la Gamme, un duo de théâtre musical pétillant et coloré, propose des chansons et contes sur les thèmes de la coopération et du partage.

Les deux amies musiciennes s’inspirent de nombreuses influences et sonorités du monde

Musique, récit et gestuelle pour les enfants de 6 mois à 5 ans / Spectacle par Barbara Glet et Louis Galliot .

Nantholia Les Gresilles Nantheuil 24800 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 62 08 82 bibliothequethiviers@perigord-limousin.fr

English :

Musical show for children and adults aged 2 and over

On stage, Cie la Gamme, a sparkling and colorful musical theater duo, offers songs and tales on the themes of cooperation and sharing.

The two musician friends draw inspiration from a wide range of influences and sounds from around the world

German : Spectacle petite enfance « Tèmpi Tèmtoa »

Musikalische Aufführung für Groß und Klein ab 2 Jahren

Auf der Bühne steht die Cie la Gamme, ein spritziges und farbenfrohes Musiktheaterduo, das Lieder und Geschichten zu den Themen Kooperation und Teilen präsentiert.

Die beiden befreundeten Musikerinnen lassen sich von zahlreichen Einflüssen und Klängen aus der Welt inspirieren

Italiano :

Spettacolo musicale per bambini e adulti dai 2 anni in su

Sul palco, Cie la Gamme, un duo di teatro musicale frizzante e colorato, presenta canzoni e racconti sui temi della cooperazione e della condivisione.

I due amici musicisti traggono ispirazione da una vasta gamma di influenze e suoni provenienti da tutto il mondo

Espanol : Spectacle petite enfance « Tèmpi Tèmtoa »

Espectáculo musical para niños y adultos a partir de 2 años

Sobre el escenario, Cie la Gamme, un dúo de teatro musical chispeante y colorista, presenta canciones y cuentos sobre los temas de la cooperación y el compartir.

Los dos músicos amigos se inspiran en un amplio abanico de influencias y sonidos del mundo entero

