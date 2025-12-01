Spectacle pour enfants En Selle ! Sarrebourg

Spectacle pour enfants En Selle !

Centre socioculturel -place Malleray Sarrebourg Moselle

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-12-14 14:30:00

fin : 2025-12-14 15:30:00

2025-12-14

Ce spectacle est un jeu de l’oie musical où le public vient jouer et pédaler pour faire avancer une cigogne jusqu’au Père Noël. Avec chants de Noël et goûter offert aux enfants. Cette animation est proposée par la Compagnie En Musique. Il y aura deux représentations. Entrée libre.Enfants

Centre socioculturel -place Malleray Sarrebourg 57400 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 72 66 02 18

English :

This show is a musical game of goose where the audience comes to play and pedal to make a stork advance to Santa Claus. With Christmas carols and a snack for the children. The show is presented by Compagnie En Musique. There will be two performances. Admission free.

