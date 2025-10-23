Spectacle pour enfants Et s’il était une fois Sarrebourg

Spectacle pour enfants Et s’il était une fois Sarrebourg jeudi 23 octobre 2025.

Spectacle pour enfants Et s’il était une fois

Espace Le Lorrain 43 av Poincaré Sarrebourg Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

4

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Jeudi Jeudi 2025-10-23 10:30:00

fin : 2025-10-23 11:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-10-23

Deux personnages, experts en récits, invitent les enfants à exprimer leur imagination par le dessin. Leurs créations deviennent ensuite des histoires vivantes sur scène ! Spectacle interactif proposé par La Cie Carton Plein. La salle n’est pas accessible aux PMR. Réservation ouverte sur internet. Billetterie sur place 30 min avant le spectacle, dans la limite des places disponibles.Enfants

4 .

Espace Le Lorrain 43 av Poincaré Sarrebourg 57400 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 83 19 31 98

English :

Two characters, experts in storytelling, invite children to express their imagination through drawing. Their creations then become living stories on stage! Interactive show presented by La Cie Carton Plein. The venue is not accessible to PRM. Reservations open online. Tickets sold on site 30 min before showtime, subject to availability.

German :

Zwei Figuren, die Experten für Geschichten sind, laden Kinder ein, ihre Fantasie durch Zeichnen auszudrücken. Ihre Kreationen werden dann auf der Bühne zu lebendigen Geschichten! Diese interaktive Aufführung wird von La Cie Carton Plein angeboten. Der Saal ist nicht für Personen mit eingeschränkter Mobilität zugänglich. Reservierungen können im Internet vorgenommen werden. Kartenverkauf vor Ort 30 min vor der Vorstellung, solange Plätze verfügbar sind.

Italiano :

Due personaggi, esperti di narrazione, invitano i bambini a esprimere la loro immaginazione attraverso il disegno. Le loro creazioni diventano poi storie viventi sul palco! Uno spettacolo interattivo realizzato da Carton Plein. L’auditorium non è accessibile alle PMR. Le prenotazioni possono essere effettuate online. Biglietti in vendita sul posto 30 minuti prima dello spettacolo, fino a esaurimento.

Espanol :

Dos personajes, expertos en contar historias, invitan a los niños a expresar su imaginación a través del dibujo. Sus creaciones se convierten en historias vivas sobre el escenario Un espectáculo interactivo presentado por Carton Plein. El teatro no es accesible para PMR. Las reservas pueden hacerse en línea. Venta de entradas in situ 30 minutos antes del espectáculo, según disponibilidad.

L’événement Spectacle pour enfants Et s’il était une fois Sarrebourg a été mis à jour le 2025-08-10 par TOURISME SARREBOURG MOSELLE SUD SITE SARREBOURG