Charente

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR

5 € étudiants, RSA, etc…

Qui répare ? Qui aide ? Qui prend soin ? Qui accompagne nos aîné.e.s ? Qui sont-elles ?



Aujourd’hui, elles aident nos parents, nos grand-parents, nos proches fragilisés. Demain, c’est nous qu’elles aideront

Le Chemin du Bélier

Dignac 16410 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 19 02 42 50 adn@icilegrandjeu.fr

English :

Who repairs? Who helps? Who cares? Who accompanies our elders? Who are they?



Today, they help our parents, our grandparents, our frail loved ones. Tomorrow, they will be helping us

German :

Wer repariert es? Wer hilft? Wer kümmert sich? Wer begleitet unsere älteren Menschen? Wer sind sie?



Heute helfen sie unseren Eltern, Großeltern und schwächeren Verwandten. Morgen werden sie uns helfen

Italiano :

Chi ripara? Chi aiuta? Chi si prende cura? Chi accompagna i nostri anziani? Chi sono?



Oggi aiutano i nostri genitori, i nostri nonni e i nostri parenti fragili. Domani saranno loro ad aiutare noi

Espanol :

¿Quién repara? ¿Quién ayuda? ¿Quién cuida? ¿Quién acompaña a nuestros mayores? ¿Quiénes son?



Hoy ayudan a nuestros padres, a nuestros abuelos y a nuestros familiares frágiles. Mañana, nos ayudarán a nosotros

