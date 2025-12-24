Spectacle Redouane Bougheraba, Metz Congrès-Robert Schuman Metz
Spectacle Redouane Bougheraba, Metz Congrès-Robert Schuman Metz vendredi 9 janvier 2026.
Spectacle Redouane Bougheraba
Metz Congrès-Robert Schuman 100 rue aux Arènes Metz Moselle
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-01-09 20:00:00
fin : 2026-01-09
Date(s) :
2026-01-09
Redouane Bougheraba, le Marseillais puissant mêlant scènes, écrans et réseaux, lance sa première tournée mondiale avec un nouveau spectacle 100 % inédit, émotionnellement riche et hilarant.
Entre impros affûtées, chambrage complice et punchlines sociétales, il porte l’humour à un tout autre niveau.Tout public
.
English :
Redouane Bougheraba, the powerful Marseillais who blends stage, screen and network, launches his first world tour with a new show that’s 100% original, emotionally rich and hilarious.
Between sharp impros, complicit jibes and societal punchlines, he takes humor to a whole new level.
L’événement Spectacle Redouane Bougheraba Metz a été mis à jour le 2025-12-24 par AGENCE INSPIRE METZ