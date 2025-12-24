Spectacle Redouane Bougheraba, Metz Congrès-Robert Schuman Metz

Spectacle Redouane Bougheraba

Metz Congrès-Robert Schuman 100 rue aux Arènes Metz Moselle

Vendredi 2026-01-09 20:00:00

fin : 2026-01-09

Redouane Bougheraba, le Marseillais puissant mêlant scènes, écrans et réseaux, lance sa première tournée mondiale avec un nouveau spectacle 100 % inédit, émotionnellement riche et hilarant.

Entre impros affûtées, chambrage complice et punchlines sociétales, il porte l’humour à un tout autre niveau.Tout public

.

English :

Redouane Bougheraba, the powerful Marseillais who blends stage, screen and network, launches his first world tour with a new show that’s 100% original, emotionally rich and hilarious.

Between sharp impros, complicit jibes and societal punchlines, he takes humor to a whole new level.

