Spectacle Renaud, dis papa… Le Bourg Saint-Léon-sur-Vézère

Spectacle Renaud, dis papa…

20h. Comment, à 12 ans, kidnapper son père pour voir Renaud en concert. Sur réservation. Prix libre et conscient. Adhésion à l’association requise.

Spectacle de Laurent Labadie.

Comment, à 12 ans, kidnapper son père pour voir Renaud en concert.

Bar ouvert à 18h, auberge espagnole avant et après le concert.

Prix libre et conscient adhésion à l’association requise.

Sur réservation. .

English : Spectacle Renaud, dis papa…

20h. How 12-year-olds kidnap their fathers to see Renaud in concert. Reservations required. Free, conscious price. Association membership required.

German : Spectacle Renaud, dis papa…

20h. Wie man als 12-Jähriger seinen Vater entführt, um Renaud in einem Konzert zu sehen. Nach vorheriger Reservierung. Freier und bewusster Preis. Mitgliedschaft im Verein erforderlich.

Italiano :

20h. Come, a 12 anni, rapire il proprio padre per andare a vedere Renaud in concerto. Su prenotazione. Ingresso libero. È richiesta l’iscrizione all’associazione.

Espanol : Spectacle Renaud, dis papa…

20h. Cómo, a los 12 años, secuestrar a tu padre para ver a Renaud en concierto. Previo acuerdo. Entrada gratuita. Es necesario ser miembro de la asociación.

