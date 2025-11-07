Spectacle Renaud, dis papa… Le Bourg Saint-Léon-sur-Vézère
20h. Comment, à 12 ans, kidnapper son père pour voir Renaud en concert. Sur réservation. Prix libre et conscient. Adhésion à l’association requise.
Spectacle de Laurent Labadie.
Comment, à 12 ans, kidnapper son père pour voir Renaud en concert.
Bar ouvert à 18h, auberge espagnole avant et après le concert.
Prix libre et conscient adhésion à l’association requise.
Sur réservation. .
Le Bourg Café Léon (salle du haut) Saint-Léon-sur-Vézère 24290 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 7 45 93 22 56
English : Spectacle Renaud, dis papa…
20h. How 12-year-olds kidnap their fathers to see Renaud in concert. Reservations required. Free, conscious price. Association membership required.
German : Spectacle Renaud, dis papa…
20h. Wie man als 12-Jähriger seinen Vater entführt, um Renaud in einem Konzert zu sehen. Nach vorheriger Reservierung. Freier und bewusster Preis. Mitgliedschaft im Verein erforderlich.
Italiano :
20h. Come, a 12 anni, rapire il proprio padre per andare a vedere Renaud in concerto. Su prenotazione. Ingresso libero. È richiesta l’iscrizione all’associazione.
Espanol : Spectacle Renaud, dis papa…
20h. Cómo, a los 12 años, secuestrar a tu padre para ver a Renaud en concierto. Previo acuerdo. Entrada gratuita. Es necesario ser miembro de la asociación.
