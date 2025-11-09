Spectacle Sarah-Sagan Correspondances Compagnie les Alexandr’ains Salle Tryd’Hall Romans-sur-Isère

Spectacle Sarah-Sagan Correspondances Compagnie les Alexandr’ains

Salle Tryd’Hall 10 rue Bonnevaux Romans-sur-Isère Drôme

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-09 17:00:00

fin : 2025-11-09 18:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-09

Un spectacle sur la rencontre hypothétique entre Sarah Bernard et Françoise Sagan…

.

Salle Tryd’Hall 10 rue Bonnevaux Romans-sur-Isère 26100 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes trydart@orange.fr

English :

A show about the hypothetical meeting between Sarah Bernard and Françoise Sagan…

German :

Ein Schauspiel über das hypothetische Treffen zwischen Sarah Bernard und Françoise Sagan…

Italiano :

Uno spettacolo sull’ipotetico incontro tra Sarah Bernard e Françoise Sagan…

Espanol :

Un espectáculo sobre el hipotético encuentro entre Sarah Bernard y Françoise Sagan…

L’événement Spectacle Sarah-Sagan Correspondances Compagnie les Alexandr’ains Romans-sur-Isère a été mis à jour le 2025-10-28 par Valence Romans Tourisme