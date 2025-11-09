Spectacle Sarah-Sagan Correspondances Compagnie les Alexandr’ains Salle Tryd’Hall Romans-sur-Isère
Spectacle Sarah-Sagan Correspondances Compagnie les Alexandr’ains
Salle Tryd’Hall 10 rue Bonnevaux Romans-sur-Isère Drôme
Début : 2025-11-09 17:00:00
fin : 2025-11-09 18:30:00
2025-11-09
Un spectacle sur la rencontre hypothétique entre Sarah Bernard et Françoise Sagan…
Salle Tryd’Hall 10 rue Bonnevaux Romans-sur-Isère 26100 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes trydart@orange.fr
English :
A show about the hypothetical meeting between Sarah Bernard and Françoise Sagan…
German :
Ein Schauspiel über das hypothetische Treffen zwischen Sarah Bernard und Françoise Sagan…
Italiano :
Uno spettacolo sull’ipotetico incontro tra Sarah Bernard e Françoise Sagan…
Espanol :
Un espectáculo sobre el hipotético encuentro entre Sarah Bernard y Françoise Sagan…
