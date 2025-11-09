Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Spectacle Sarah-Sagan Correspondances Compagnie les Alexandr’ains Salle Tryd’Hall Romans-sur-Isère

Salle Tryd’Hall 10 rue Bonnevaux Romans-sur-Isère Drôme

Début : 2025-11-09 17:00:00
fin : 2025-11-09 18:30:00

2025-11-09

Un spectacle sur la rencontre hypothétique entre Sarah Bernard et Françoise Sagan…
Salle Tryd’Hall 10 rue Bonnevaux Romans-sur-Isère 26100 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes   trydart@orange.fr

English :

A show about the hypothetical meeting between Sarah Bernard and Françoise Sagan…

German :

Ein Schauspiel über das hypothetische Treffen zwischen Sarah Bernard und Françoise Sagan…

Italiano :

Uno spettacolo sull’ipotetico incontro tra Sarah Bernard e Françoise Sagan…

Espanol :

Un espectáculo sobre el hipotético encuentro entre Sarah Bernard y Françoise Sagan…

