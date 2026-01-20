Spectacle SERVICE ULTRA SECRET La Grange 104 rue des 22 martyrs St Bernard Plateau-des-Petites-Roches

Spectacle SERVICE ULTRA SECRET

La Grange 104 rue des 22 martyrs St Bernard Espace Culturel St Benoit Plateau-des-Petites-Roches Isère

Tarif : 12 – 12 – EUR

Début : 2026-02-06 18:00:00

fin : 2026-02-06 19:00:00

SPECTACLE CLOWNESQUE ET HIP HOP TOUT PUBLIC

Tout public

Durée 1h

.

La Grange 104 rue des 22 martyrs St Bernard Espace Culturel St Benoit Plateau-des-Petites-Roches 38660 Isère Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes contact@ladentdrole.fr

English :

CLOWN AND HIP HOP SHOW FOR ALL AUDIENCES

All audiences

Duration 1h

