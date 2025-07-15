SPECTACLE SIMILICIRCUS | Groupe de création Lido des 12 17 ans SAINTE MARIE DE CAMPAN Campan

SPECTACLE SIMILICIRCUS | Groupe de création Lido des 12 17 ans SAINTE MARIE DE CAMPAN Campan mardi 15 juillet 2025.

SPECTACLE SIMILICIRCUS | Groupe de création Lido des 12 17 ans

SAINTE MARIE DE CAMPAN 4268 Chemin de Peyrehitte Campan Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-15 21:00:00

fin : 2025-07-15

Date(s) :

2025-07-15

Oui, je le veux ! Après avoir empoché tous les plus grands prix du cinéma, l’équipe

se retrouve pour sa nouvelle création. Mais entre les coupes budgétaires, les réunions

qui tournent en rond, les longues répétitions et cette scène finale de mariage qui

n’avance pas, le tournage est moins évident qu’il n’en paraît. D’ailleurs, tout le monde

a bien rempli le sondage whatsapp pour la prochaine réunion ?

PARTICIPATION LIBRE

.

SAINTE MARIE DE CAMPAN 4268 Chemin de Peyrehitte Campan 65710 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 42 72 97 bb.culturel@gmail.com

English :

« Yes, I do! after pocketing all the major film awards, the team

for their new creation. But between budget cuts, meetings

meetings, long rehearsals and that final wedding scene that just won’t go anywhere, the

and that final wedding scene that never gets off the ground. In fact, everyone

the whatsapp survey for the next meeting?

FREE PARTICIPATION

German :

« Ja, ich will! » nachdem sie alle wichtigen Filmpreise eingestrichen haben, ist das Team

für seine neue Kreation wieder zusammen. Aber zwischen Budgetkürzungen, Sitzungen

die sich im Kreis drehen, langen Proben und einer abschließenden Hochzeitsszene, die nicht funktioniert

ist der Dreh nicht so einfach, wie es scheint. Außerdem haben alle

die Whatsapp-Umfrage für das nächste Treffen gut ausgefüllt hat?

FREIE TEILNAHME

Italiano :

« Sì, è vero! dopo aver vinto tutti i principali premi cinematografici, il team è tornato a

per la loro nuova produzione. Ma tra tagli al budget, riunioni

riunioni, lunghe prove e quella scena finale del matrimonio che proprio non va, le riprese sono meno semplici di quanto sembri

riprese sono meno semplici di quanto sembri. Per di più, tutti

hanno completato il sondaggio whatsapp per il prossimo incontro?

PARTECIPAZIONE LIBERA

Espanol :

« ¡Sí! después de recoger todos los premios cinematográficos importantes, el equipo está de vuelta

para su nueva producción. Pero entre recortes presupuestarios, reuniones

reuniones, largos ensayos y esa escena final de la boda que no acaba de salir adelante, el

rodaje es menos sencillo de lo que parece. Además, todos

completó la encuesta de whatsapp para la próxima reunión?

PARTICIPACIÓN LIBRE

L’événement SPECTACLE SIMILICIRCUS | Groupe de création Lido des 12 17 ans Campan a été mis à jour le 2025-07-01 par Pôle du Tourmalet |CDT65