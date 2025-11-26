Spectacle solo danse-théâtre Eclosion Maison des associations François Mitterrand Bourg-de-Péage
Maison des associations François Mitterrand 2 Avenue Ville de Mindelheim Bourg-de-Péage Drôme
Début : 2025-11-26 17:00:00
fin : 2025-11-26
2025-11-26
La compagnie A travers Ciels présente Éclosion , un solo de danse-théâtre vibrant et poétique autour de la trajectoire d’une femme.
Un moment fort, tout en mouvement et en émotion.
Maison des associations François Mitterrand 2 Avenue Ville de Mindelheim Bourg-de-Péage 26300 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 84 11 51 54 atraversciels@gmail.com
English :
The A travers Ciels company presents Éclosion , a vibrant, poetic dance-theater solo based on the story of one woman.
A powerful moment, full of movement and emotion.
German :
Die Compagnie A travers Ciels präsentiert Éclosion , ein vibrierendes und poetisches Tanztheater-Solo über den Lebensweg einer Frau.
Ein starker Moment, ganz in Bewegung und voller Emotionen.
Italiano :
La compagnia A travers Ciels presenta Éclosion , un assolo di teatro-danza vibrante e poetico basato sulla storia di una donna.
Un momento potente, pieno di movimento ed emozione.
Espanol :
La compañía A travers Ciels presenta Éclosion , un vibrante y poético solo de danza-teatro basado en la historia de una mujer.
Un momento poderoso, lleno de movimiento y emoción.
