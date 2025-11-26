Spectacle solo danse-théâtre Eclosion Maison des associations François Mitterrand Bourg-de-Péage

Spectacle solo danse-théâtre Eclosion

Maison des associations François Mitterrand 2 Avenue Ville de Mindelheim Bourg-de-Péage Drôme

Tarif : – –

Début : 2025-11-26 17:00:00

fin : 2025-11-26

La compagnie A travers Ciels présente Éclosion , un solo de danse-théâtre vibrant et poétique autour de la trajectoire d’une femme.

Un moment fort, tout en mouvement et en émotion.

Maison des associations François Mitterrand 2 Avenue Ville de Mindelheim Bourg-de-Péage 26300 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 84 11 51 54 atraversciels@gmail.com

English :

The A travers Ciels company presents Éclosion , a vibrant, poetic dance-theater solo based on the story of one woman.

A powerful moment, full of movement and emotion.

German :

Die Compagnie A travers Ciels präsentiert Éclosion , ein vibrierendes und poetisches Tanztheater-Solo über den Lebensweg einer Frau.

Ein starker Moment, ganz in Bewegung und voller Emotionen.

Italiano :

La compagnia A travers Ciels presenta Éclosion , un assolo di teatro-danza vibrante e poetico basato sulla storia di una donna.

Un momento potente, pieno di movimento ed emozione.

Espanol :

La compañía A travers Ciels presenta Éclosion , un vibrante y poético solo de danza-teatro basado en la historia de una mujer.

Un momento poderoso, lleno de movimiento y emoción.

