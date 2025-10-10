Spectacle Thaumazein Le Théâtre Bar-le-Duc
Spectacle Thaumazein
Le Théâtre 20 Rue André Theuriet Bar-le-Duc Meuse
Cie H.M.G / 50 min / dès 8 ans / nouveau cirque
Sur scène, une immense toupie en mouvement. En équilibre, deux acrobates s’y déplacent, imaginant des mouvements improbables pour éviter la chute. Un spectacle penché surprenant et poétique… une merveille de cirque !Tout public
Le Théâtre 20 Rue André Theuriet Bar-le-Duc 55000 Meuse Grand Est +33 3 29 79 73 47 billetterie@acb-scenenationale.org
English :
Cie H.M.G / 50 min / from 8 years / new circus
On stage, a huge spinning top in motion. Two acrobats balance on it, imagining improbable moves to avoid falling. A surprising and poetic tilted show? a circus marvel!
German :
Cie H.M.G / 50 min / ab 8 Jahren / Neuer Zirkus
Auf der Bühne befindet sich ein riesiger Kreisel in Bewegung. Zwei Akrobaten bewegen sich darauf im Gleichgewicht und denken sich unwahrscheinliche Bewegungen aus, um einen Sturz zu vermeiden. Eine überraschende und poetische Lehnvorstellung? ein Zirkuswunder!
Italiano :
Cie H.M.G / 50 min / da 8 anni / nuovo circo
Sul palco, un’enorme trottola in movimento. Due acrobati vi stanno in equilibrio, escogitando mosse improbabili per evitare di cadere. Uno spettacolo sorprendente, poetico, inclinato? Una meraviglia del circo!
Espanol :
Cie H.M.G / 50 min / a partir de 8 años / nuevo circo
En el escenario, una enorme peonza en movimiento. Dos acróbatas hacen equilibrios sobre ella, ideando movimientos improbables para evitar caerse. Un espectáculo sorprendente, poético, inclinado… ¡una maravilla de circo!
