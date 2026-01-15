Spectacle The Jury Experience Centre des Congrès Georges-Pernoud Amphithéâtre La Rochelle
Spectacle The Jury Experience
Centre des Congrès Georges-Pernoud Amphithéâtre Avenue du Lazaret La Rochelle Charente-Maritime
Tarif : 24 – 24 – EUR
Début : 2026-02-21
fin : 2026-02-21
2026-02-21 2026-03-05
Tu as été appelé·e à faire partie d’un jury. Plonge dans un thriller judiciaire palpitant où le public joue le rôle du jury. Écoute les témoignages, analyse les preuves et décide finalement si l’accusé est… coupable ou innocent ?
Centre des Congrès Georges-Pernoud Amphithéâtre Avenue du Lazaret La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine
English : Show The Jury Experience
You’ve been called to jury duty. Dive into a thrilling legal thriller where the audience plays the role of the jury. Listen to the testimony, analyze the evidence and finally decide whether the accused is… guilty or innocent?
