Spectacle The Jury Experience Centre des Congrès Georges-Pernoud Amphithéâtre La Rochelle

Spectacle The Jury Experience

Centre des Congrès Georges-Pernoud Amphithéâtre Avenue du Lazaret La Rochelle Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 24 – 24 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-02-21

fin : 2026-02-21

Date(s) :

2026-02-21 2026-03-05

Tu as été appelé·e à faire partie d’un jury. Plonge dans un thriller judiciaire palpitant où le public joue le rôle du jury. Écoute les témoignages, analyse les preuves et décide finalement si l’accusé est… coupable ou innocent ?

Centre des Congrès Georges-Pernoud Amphithéâtre Avenue du Lazaret La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine

English : Show The Jury Experience

You’ve been called to jury duty. Dive into a thrilling legal thriller where the audience plays the role of the jury. Listen to the testimony, analyze the evidence and finally decide whether the accused is… guilty or innocent?

