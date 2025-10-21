Spectacle the Simon & Garfunkel story LES ARÊNES Metz

Spectacle the Simon & Garfunkel story

LES ARÊNES 5 avenue Louis le Débonnaire Metz Moselle

Mardi 2026-04-28 20:00:00

fin : 2026-04-28

2026-04-28

Le phénomène international THE SIMON AND GARFUNKEL STORY de retour pour la première fois dans toute la France !

Mrs Robinson, Cecilia, Bridge Over Troubled Water, Sound Of Silence, Homeward Bound sont quelques-uns des tubes incontournables et intemporels qui seront interprétés lors du spectacle hommage au duo pop-folk le plus connu de tous les temps !

Déjà joué dans plus de 50 pays et ovationné par le public, le spectacle retrace l’histoire du célèbre duo américain de musique folk, et de leur carrière musicale à travers des interprétations de titres qui ont marqué toute une génération.

Interprété par des acteurs musiciens du West End, THE SIMON AND GARFUNKEL STORY est sans conteste le show sur le duo de légendes le plus vu de la planète !Leur performance, qui mêle live et projections d’images, promet de ramener le public à l’époque groovy des années 1960.

THE SIMON AND GARFUNKEL STORY raconte l’histoire de Paul Simon et d’Art Garfunkel depuis leur début de carrière en tant que duo Rock’n’roll Tom and Jerry , jusqu’à leur succès et dramatique rupture, se terminant par une superbe version du concert de Central Park en 1981.Tout public

LES ARÊNES 5 avenue Louis le Débonnaire Metz 57000 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 62 93 60 info@arenes-de-metz.com

English :

The international phenomenon THE SIMON AND GARFUNKEL STORY returns to France for the first time!

Mrs Robinson, Cecilia, Bridge Over Troubled Water, Sound Of Silence and Homeward Bound are just some of the timeless hits to be performed in this tribute to the best-known pop-folk duo of all time!

Already performed in over 50 countries to standing ovations, the show retraces the history of the famous American folk music duo, and their musical career through interpretations of songs that have marked an entire generation.

Performed by West End actor-musicians, THE SIMON AND GARFUNKEL STORY is undoubtedly the most-seen show about the legendary duo on the planet! Their performance, mixing live and projected images, promises to take audiences back to the groovy days of the 1960s.

THE SIMON AND GARFUNKEL STORY tells the story of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel, from their early career as the rock’n’roll duo Tom and Jerry , to their successful and dramatic break-up, ending with a superb version of the 1981 Central Park concert.

German :

Das internationale Phänomen THE SIMON AND GARFUNKEL STORY zum ersten Mal wieder in ganz Frankreich!

Mrs. Robinson, Cecilia, Bridge Over Troubled Water, Sound Of Silence, Homeward Bound sind nur einige der unumgänglichen und zeitlosen Hits, die bei der Tribute-Show des erfolgreichsten Pop-Folk-Duos aller Zeiten aufgeführt werden!

Die Show, die bereits in über 50 Ländern gespielt und vom Publikum mit Standing Ovations gefeiert wurde, erzählt die Geschichte des berühmten amerikanischen Folk-Duos und ihrer musikalischen Karriere anhand von Interpretationen von Titeln, die eine ganze Generation geprägt haben.

THE SIMON AND GARFUNKEL STORY wird von Musikern aus dem West End gespielt und ist zweifellos die meistgesehene Show über das legendäre Duo auf dem Planeten! Ihre Performance, die Livemusik und Bildprojektionen miteinander verbindet, verspricht, das Publikum in die groovige Zeit der 1960er Jahre zurückzuversetzen.

THE SIMON AND GARFUNKEL STORY erzählt die Geschichte von Paul Simon und Art Garfunkel vom Beginn ihrer Karriere als Rock’n’Roll-Duo Tom and Jerry bis zu ihrer erfolgreichen und dramatischen Trennung und endet mit einer großartigen Version des Konzerts im Central Park von 1981.

Italiano :

Il fenomeno internazionale THE SIMON AND GARFUNKEL STORY torna in Francia per la prima volta!

Mrs Robinson, Cecilia, Bridge Over Troubled Water, Sound Of Silence e Homeward Bound sono solo alcuni dei successi senza tempo che verranno eseguiti in questo tributo al duo pop-folk più conosciuto di tutti i tempi!

Già rappresentato in oltre 50 Paesi con le standing ovation del pubblico, lo spettacolo ripercorre la storia del famoso duo di musica folk americana e la loro carriera musicale attraverso le interpretazioni di canzoni che hanno segnato un’intera generazione.

Interpretato da un cast di musicisti del West End, THE SIMON AND GARFUNKEL STORY è senza dubbio lo spettacolo sul leggendario duo più visto al mondo e la loro performance, che combina musica dal vivo e immagini proiettate, promette di riportare il pubblico ai giorni groovy degli anni Sessanta.

THE SIMON AND GARFUNKEL STORY racconta la storia di Paul Simon e Art Garfunkel dagli inizi della loro carriera come duo rock’n’roll Tom e Jerry , fino alla loro fortunata e drammatica separazione, per finire con una superba versione del concerto di Central Park del 1981.

Espanol :

El fenómeno internacional LA HISTORIA DE SIMÓN Y GARFUNKEL vuelve a Francia por primera vez

Mrs Robinson, Cecilia, Bridge Over Troubled Water, Sound Of Silence y Homeward Bound son sólo algunos de los éxitos atemporales que se interpretarán en este homenaje al dúo pop-folk más conocido de todos los tiempos

El espectáculo, que ya se ha representado en más de 50 países y ha recibido ovaciones del público, recorre la historia del famoso dúo de música folk estadounidense y su carrera musical a través de las interpretaciones de canciones que han marcado a toda una generación.

Interpretada por un elenco de músicos del West End, LA HISTORIA DE SIMON Y GARFUNKEL es sin duda el espectáculo sobre el legendario dúo más visto del planeta, y su actuación, que combina música en directo e imágenes proyectadas, promete trasladar al público a los días de groove de los años sesenta.

THE SIMON AND GARFUNKEL STORY narra la historia de Paul Simon y Art Garfunkel desde los inicios de su carrera como el dúo de rock’n’roll Tom y Jerry , hasta su exitosa y dramática ruptura, finalizando con una soberbia versión del concierto de Central Park en 1981.

