Spectacle théâtral Angela Davis, figure in-soumise [3] Les Boiteux’d’Prod Le Lem Nancy

Spectacle théâtral Angela Davis, figure in-soumise [3] Les Boiteux’d’Prod

Le Lem 11 Grande Rue Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Jeudi Jeudi 2026-05-28 20:00:00

fin : 2026-05-28 21:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-28

La compagnie Les Boiteux’d’Prod est déjà venue au LEM présenter Figures insoumises 1 et 2 autour de Simone Veil et Fédérico Garcia Lorca lors de La Veilleuse #2 en 2022. Cette année elle revient avec le troisième volet….

Tribunal de San Jose en Californie, au début de l’année 1972. Angela Davis est alors inculpée de meurtre, enlèvement et conspiration. Chaque accusation risque de condamner à mort. Seule à la barre, la jeune femme raconte et témoigne l’enfance à Birmingham, le racisme au quotidien, toutes les humiliations qui conduisent la jeune militante à se battre et à défendre la dignité et les libertés individuelles et collectives…

Angela Davis est le troisième volet des figures in-soumises, un projet d’Alexandre Picard initié en 2016 qui regroupe aujourd’hui trois petites formes théâtrales autour des notions d’engagement et de luttes contre les discriminations. Chaque spectacle met en lumière une figure historique et redessine les contours de son existence et de ses combats.

À partir de 13 ans.

Participation libre à partir de 1€. Réservation conseillée.Tout public

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Le Lem 11 Grande Rue Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 35 35 14

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English :

The Les Boiteux?d?Prod company has already come to the LEM to present Figures insoumises 1 and 2 based on Simone Veil and Fédérico Garcia Lorca during La Veilleuse #2 in 2022. This year it returns with the third installment?

San Jose, California, early 1972. Angela Davis is charged with murder, kidnapping and conspiracy. Each charge carries the risk of a death sentence. Alone on the stand, the young woman recounts and testifies: her childhood in Birmingham, daily racism, all the humiliations that led the young activist to fight and defend individual and collective dignity and freedoms?

Angela Davis is the third part of Les figures in-soumises, a project by Alexandre Picard initiated in 2016, which today brings together three short theatrical forms around the notions of commitment and the fight against discrimination. Each show focuses on a historical figure, redrawing the contours of his or her existence and struggles.

Ages 13 and up.

Free admission from 1? Reservations recommended.

L’événement Spectacle théâtral Angela Davis, figure in-soumise [3] Les Boiteux’d’Prod Nancy a été mis à jour le 2026-03-27 par DESTINATION NANCY