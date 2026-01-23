Spectacle théâtral La dichotomie du hérisson Michel Machin Le Lem Nancy

Spectacle théâtral La dichotomie du hérisson Michel Machin

Le Lem 11 grande rue Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

1

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-02-04 19:00:00

fin : 2026-02-06 23:59:00

Date(s) :

2026-02-04 2026-02-05 2026-02-06

La création d’un solo clownesque tout public à partir de 8 ans.

Gadgé de génération en génération, Michel Machin s’embarque pour une aventure à base de ferraille, de pneus et de hérissons, une quête identitaire qui sent bon la caravane.

Goûter au macadam brûlant. Prendre la route sans bouger.

Respirer le grand air vicié. Sentir le carcan de la liberté.

Un solo de clown piquant…

Informations pratiques:

Prix libre à partir de 1 euro.

Réservation conseillée.Tout public

1 .

Le Lem 11 grande rue Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 35 35 14

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The creation of a clowning solo for audiences aged 8 and over.

Pigeonholed from generation to generation, Michel Machin embarks on an adventure made of scrap metal, tires and hedgehogs, a quest for identity that smells like a caravan.

Taste the burning tarmac. Take to the road without moving.

Breathe in the stale air. Feel the straitjacket of freedom.

A spicy clown solo?

Practical information:

Prices from 1 euro.

Reservations recommended.

L’événement Spectacle théâtral La dichotomie du hérisson Michel Machin Nancy a été mis à jour le 2026-01-23 par DESTINATION NANCY