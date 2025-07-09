Spectacle Théâtral Robot Chamar Bell Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy

Spectacle Théâtral Robot Chamar Bell

Esplanade Jack Ralite, Rue de Parme, Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Début : Dimanche Samedi 2026-04-01 16:00:00

fin : 2026-04-05

2026-04-01 2026-04-04 2026-04-05

THÉÂTRE D’OBJETS / MÉCANO / TINTAMARRE

Difficile de ranger sa chambre quand on est un inventeur fou. Rouge et Bleu ne font pas exception à la règle. Dans le joyeux chaos de leur atelier, au milieu d’un amas d’objets de récup’, ils rivalisent d’ingéniosité pour mettre en marche un robot sonore.

Jeune public dès 03 ans.Enfants

Esplanade Jack Ralite, Rue de Parme, Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 54500 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 56 83 56 louise@centremalraux.com

English :

OBJECT THEATER / MECHANICS / TINTAMARRE

It’s hard to keep your room tidy when you’re a mad inventor. Rouge et Bleu are no exception to the rule. In the cheerful chaos of their workshop, amidst a heap of salvaged objects, they compete in ingenuity to get a sound robot up and running.

For young audiences aged 03 and up.

German :

OBJEKTTHEATER / MECHANO / TINTAMARRE

Es ist schwer, sein Zimmer aufzuräumen, wenn man ein verrückter Erfinder ist. Rouge und Bleu sind da keine Ausnahme. Im fröhlichen Chaos ihrer Werkstatt, inmitten einer Ansammlung von Altgegenständen, wetteifern sie um den Einfallsreichtum, einen klingenden Roboter in Gang zu setzen.

Junges Publikum ab 3 Jahren.

Italiano :

TEATRO OGGETTO / MECCANICA / TINTAMARRE

È difficile mettere in ordine la propria stanza quando si è un inventore pazzo. Red e Blue non fanno eccezione alla regola. Nell’allegro caos del loro laboratorio, tra un mucchio di oggetti di recupero, fanno a gara di ingegno per mettere in funzione un robot sonoro.

Per un pubblico giovane a partire dai 03 anni.

Espanol :

TEATRO DE OBJETOS / MECÁNICA / TINTAMARRE

Es difícil ordenar tu habitación cuando eres un inventor loco. Red y Blue no son una excepción a la regla. En el alegre caos de su taller, entre un montón de objetos recuperados, compiten en ingenio para poner en marcha un robot sonoro.

Para público infantil a partir de 3 años.

