Spectacle théâtral Sortie de résidence Vestiges Cie La Lucina Le Lem Nancy

Spectacle théâtral Sortie de résidence Vestiges Cie La Lucina

Le Lem 11 grande rue Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Jeudi Jeudi 2026-03-26 18:00:00

fin : 2026-03-26 23:59:00

Date(s) :

2026-03-26

Ce spectacle m’est venu de l’envie de gifler un vieux. Nathan Boillot, metteur en scène du spectacle.

La compagnie La Lucina sera en résidence au LEM en mars, et vous propose de venir assister à une étape de leur travail de leur prochaine création Vestiges .

S’en voulant de ne pas avoir agi face aux déclarations mortifères de partisans du “bon vieux temps”, Elsa décide de contacter deux comédiens, Léon et Galaad, afin de créer un nouvelle pièce “Barberousse” , racontant les pérégrinations d’un jeune homme, obsédé par le passé au point d’en devenir fou. Léon, Galaad et Elsa se retrouvent alors confrontés à leur propre vision du bon vieux temps, à leurs craintes, leurs fantasmes sur l’avenir et à la question Si tout deviendra toujours du passé, oublié ou idéalisé, pourquoi se donner la peine de continuer ? Un tourbillon de questionnements, dont les réponses font peurs, et qui se mêle à leurs propres imaginaires, au point de s’y perdre pour certain, et de ne plus oser le regarder pour d’autres.

Informations pratiques:

Entrée libre.

Réservation conseillée.Tout public

0 .

Le Lem 11 grande rue Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 35 35 14

English :

This show came from the desire to slap an old man in the face Nathan Boillot, show director.

The La Lucina company will be in residence at the LEM in March, and invites you to come and see a stage of their work on their next creation, Vestiges .

Pissed off at herself for not having acted in the face of the mortifying declarations of partisans of the ?good old days?, Elsa decides to contact two actors, Léon and Galaad, to create a new play: ?Barberousse? about the wanderings of a young man obsessed with the past to the point of insanity. Léon, Galaad and Elsa find themselves confronted with their own vision of the good old days, their fears and fantasies about the future, and the question: If everything will always be in the past, forgotten or idealized, why bother going on? A whirlwind of questions, the answers to which are frightening, and which mix with their own imaginations, to the point of losing themselves in it for some, and not daring to look at it for others.

Practical information:

Free admission.

Reservations recommended.

