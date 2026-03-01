Spectacle Théâtre d’improvisation par Impro and co L’antépénultième La Rochelle

Spectacle Théâtre d’improvisation par Impro and co

L’antépénultième 60 rue Saint Nicolas La Rochelle Charente-Maritime

Début : 2026-03-12 20:00:00

fin : 2026-03-12

2026-03-12

L’antépénultième reçoit la compagnie de théâtre d’improvisation Impro and co pour une soirée autour de l’improvisation

English :

L’antépénultième welcomes Impro and co, an improvisational theater company, for an evening of improvisation

