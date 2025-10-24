Spectacle théâtre et chant Les Islettes

Spectacle théâtre et chant Les Islettes vendredi 24 octobre 2025.

Spectacle théâtre et chant

Chemin du Roy Les Islettes Meuse

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-10-24 18:30:00

fin : 2025-10-24 22:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-10-24

Venez découvrir le fruit du travail des jeunes ayant participé pendant une semaine à l’atelier théâtre encadré par un comédien professionnel lors de cette restitution publique. En seconde partie, le groupe vocal Les Voix de la Vallée composé de chanteurs passionnés vous propose un moment musical chaleureux.Tout public

0 .

Chemin du Roy Les Islettes 55120 Meuse Grand Est bvb.lesislettes@gmail.com

English :

Come and discover the fruits of the labor of the young people who have spent a week in the theater workshop supervised by a professional actor during this public performance. In the second half, the vocal group Les Voix de la Vallée, made up of passionate singers, will offer you a warm musical moment.

German :

Entdecken Sie bei dieser öffentlichen Aufführung die Früchte der Arbeit der Jugendlichen, die eine Woche lang an dem von einem professionellen Schauspieler geleiteten Theaterworkshop teilgenommen haben. Im zweiten Teil bietet Ihnen die Vokalgruppe Les Voix de la Vallée, die aus begeisterten Sängern besteht, einen herzlichen musikalischen Moment.

Italiano :

Venite a scoprire i frutti del lavoro dei giovani che hanno trascorso una settimana partecipando al laboratorio teatrale, sotto la supervisione di un attore professionista, in occasione di questo spettacolo pubblico. Nel secondo tempo, il gruppo vocale Les Voix de la Vallée, composto da cantanti appassionati, vi offrirà un caldo momento musicale.

Espanol :

Venga a descubrir los frutos del trabajo de los jóvenes que han pasado una semana participando en el taller de teatro, supervisados por un actor profesional, en esta representación pública. En la segunda parte, el grupo vocal Les Voix de la Vallée, formado por cantantes apasionados, le ofrecerá un cálido momento musical.

L’événement Spectacle théâtre et chant Les Islettes a été mis à jour le 2025-10-17 par OT DU PAYS D’ARGONNE