Spectacle Thomas Barbazan Je ne suis pas une IA Caméo Comédie Club Metz

Caméo Comédie Club 24 Rue du Palais Metz

Samedi 2025-11-01 20:00:00

2025-11-01

Quand la musique rencontre l’absurde et l’actualité, ça donne DJ Chelou !

Thomas Barbazan propose un show unique où il revisite les tubes les plus célèbres avec des paroles aussi percutantes qu’hilarantes. Parodies musicales, sketchs, imitations tout y passe ! Dans un monde où l’intelligence artificielle réplique tout, DJ Chelou prouve qu’un cerveau humain, ça reste quand même vachement plus marrant (et encore moins cher qu’un abonnement ChatGPT).

Au programme Des tubes réinventés qui collent à l’actu, des sketchs rythmés, entre politique, société et absurdité quotidienne, des imitations inattendue et une énergie scénique débordanteAdultes

Caméo Comédie Club 24 Rue du Palais Metz 57000 Moselle Grand Est +33 9 74 13 21 22 Cameocomedie.info@gmail.com

English :

When music meets the absurd and current affairs, the result is DJ Chelou!

Thomas Barbazan puts on a unique show in which he revisits the most famous hits with lyrics as hard-hitting as they are hilarious. Musical parodies, sketches, impersonations: you name it! In a world where artificial intelligence replicates everything, DJ Chelou proves that a human brain is still a hell of a lot more fun (and even cheaper than a ChatGPT subscription).

On the program: reinvented hits that stick to the news, rhythmic sketches between politics, society and everyday absurdity, unexpected impersonations and boundless energy on stage

German :

Wenn Musik auf Absurdes und Aktuelles trifft, entsteht DJ Chelou!

Thomas Barbazan bietet eine einzigartige Show, in der er die berühmtesten Hits mit ebenso schlagkräftigen wie urkomischen Texten neu interpretiert. Musikalische Parodien, Sketche, Imitationen: alles ist dabei! In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz alles nachahmt, beweist DJ Chelou, dass ein menschliches Gehirn immer noch verdammt viel mehr Spaß macht (und noch billiger ist als ein ChatGPT-Abonnement).

Auf dem Programm stehen: neu erfundene Hits, die am Puls der Zeit sind, rhythmische Sketche zwischen Politik, Gesellschaft und Alltagsabsurdität, unerwartete Imitationen und eine überschäumende Bühnenenergie

Italiano :

Quando la musica incontra l’assurdo e l’attualità, il risultato è DJ Chelou!

Thomas Barbazan propone uno spettacolo unico nel suo genere, in cui rivisita le hit più famose con testi tanto duri quanto esilaranti. Parodie musicali, sketch, imitazioni: c’è tutto! In un mondo in cui l’intelligenza artificiale replica tutto, DJ Chelou dimostra che un cervello umano è ancora molto più divertente (e persino più economico di un abbonamento a ChatGPT).

In programma: hit reinventate al passo con i tempi, sketch ritmati, un mix di politica, società e assurdità quotidiane, imitazioni inaspettate e un’energia senza limiti sul palco!

Espanol :

Cuando la música se une al absurdo y a la actualidad, ¡el resultado es DJ Chelou!

Thomas Barbazan ofrece un espectáculo único en el que repasa los éxitos más famosos con letras tan impactantes como hilarantes. Parodias musicales, sketches, imitaciones: ¡todo está ahí! En un mundo en el que la inteligencia artificial lo replica todo, DJ Chelou demuestra que un cerebro humano sigue siendo muchísimo más divertido (e incluso más barato que una suscripción a ChatGPT).

En el programa: éxitos reinventados al ritmo de los tiempos, sketches rítmicos, una mezcla de política, sociedad y absurdo cotidiano, imitaciones inesperadas y una energía desbordante en el escenario

