Spectacle Un cercueil pour deux Foyer municipal Échillais

Foyer municipal 5 rue de l’Église Échillais Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 12 – 12 – 12 EUR

Début : 2025-09-27 20:30:00

fin : 2025-09-27 21:50:00

2025-09-27

Quand deux candidats aux élections, le jour même du scrutin, doivent aussi incinérer leurs conjoints respectifs, on risque le bourrage d’urnes. Surtout lorsque le directeur des pompes funèbres a recruté une intérimaire du genre incontrôlable…

Foyer municipal 5 rue de l’Église Échillais 17620 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine du.plaisir.avant.tout@gmail.com

English : Show: One coffin for two

When two election candidates have to cremate their respective spouses on the very day of the election, there is a risk of ballot box stuffing. Especially when the funeral director has hired an uncontrollable temporary worker…

German : Theaterstück: Ein Sarg für zwei

Wenn zwei Wahlkandidaten am Tag der Wahl auch noch ihre jeweiligen Ehepartner einäschern müssen, besteht die Gefahr von Wahlfälschung. Vor allem, wenn der Bestattungsunternehmer eine unkontrollierbare Aushilfskraft eingestellt hat…

Italiano :

Quando due candidati alle elezioni devono cremare i rispettivi coniugi il giorno delle elezioni, c’è il rischio di imbottire le urne. Soprattutto quando l’impresario funebre ha reclutato un’incontrollabile…

Espanol :

Cuando dos candidatos a las elecciones tienen que incinerar a sus respectivos cónyuges el día de las elecciones, existe el riesgo de que se llenen las urnas. Sobre todo cuando el director de la funeraria ha reclutado a un incontrolable temporal…

