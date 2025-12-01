Spectacle Vérino rodéo METZ CONGRES ROBERT SCHUMAN Metz

Spectacle Vérino rodéo

METZ CONGRES ROBERT SCHUMAN 100 rue aux Arènes Metz Moselle

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-12-20 20:30:00

fin : 2025-12-20

Verino explore une nouvelle fois la complexité des tensions qui nous habitent.

Ancré dans le sol mais les pieds dans le vide, il navigue avec agilité pour tenter de trouver un peu de stabilité au milieu des turbulences de notre époque.

Et c’est pas facile.

Oh que non…

On ne fait pas de balade sur un cheval fougueux.

On fait du rodéo.Adultes

English :

Verino once again explores the complexity of the tensions within us all.

Anchored to the ground but with his feet in the void, he nimbly navigates his way through the turbulence of our times, trying to find some stability.

And it’s not easy.

No, it isn’t…

You don’t go for a ride on a spirited horse.

We’re rodeoing.

German :

Verino erforscht erneut die Komplexität der Spannungen in uns.

Mit dem Boden verankert, aber mit den Füßen in der Luft, navigiert er wendig und versucht, inmitten der Turbulenzen unserer Zeit ein wenig Stabilität zu finden.

Und das ist nicht einfach.

Zur Hölle, nein!

Auf einem feurigen Pferd macht man keine Ausritte.

Wir reiten Rodeo.

Italiano :

Verino esplora ancora una volta la complessità delle tensioni presenti in ognuno di noi.

Ancorato a terra ma con i piedi nel vuoto, naviga con agilità nel tentativo di trovare una certa stabilità in mezzo alle turbolenze del nostro tempo.

E non è facile.

No, non è…

Non si va a fare una cavalcata su un cavallo vivace.

Stiamo facendo un rodeo.

Espanol :

Verino explora una vez más la complejidad de las tensiones que todos llevamos dentro.

Anclado a tierra pero con los pies en el vacío, navega con agilidad en un intento de encontrar cierta estabilidad en medio de las turbulencias de nuestro tiempo.

Y no es fácil.

No lo es…

No vas a dar un paseo en un caballo brioso.

Estamos haciendo rodeo.

