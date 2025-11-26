CUPIDON EST MALADE- RÊVERIES AUTOUR DU SONGE D’UNE NUIT D’ÉTÉ DE SHAKESPEARE Saint-Lys
CUPIDON EST MALADE- RÊVERIES AUTOUR DU SONGE D’UNE NUIT D’ÉTÉ DE SHAKESPEARE
ESPACE GRAVETTE Saint-Lys
Début : 2026-02-14 20:30:00
fin : 2026-02-14
Date(s) :
2026-02-14
Pour la fête des amoureux, offrez -vous une soirée avec la compagnie de théâtre du Pavé, Cupidon est malade.
Vous y découvrirez l’histoire de Tine et Robin, deux enfants dont les parents, divorcés, s’apprêtent à s’unir la mère de Tine épouse le père de Robin, et cette nouvelle est loin de ravir les deux jeunes héros. .
ESPACE GRAVETTE Saint-Lys 31470 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
English :
For Lovers’ Day, treat yourself to an evening with the Pavé theater company, Cupid is sick.
