Spectacle Voulez-vous coucher avec moi ce soir ?

Caméo Comédie Club 24 rue du Palais Metz Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

20

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-02-27 20:00:00

fin : 2026-02-27

Date(s) :

2026-02-27 2026-02-28

Alex, célibataire professionnel, cherche toujours l’âme soeur une copine… enfin… quelqu’un…

Sa récente rencontre avec Barbara va tout changer…du moins il l’espère…

Il compte bien la séduire en l’emmenant passer un week-end romantique dans l’hôtel Inter-temporel.

C’était sans compter sur l’encombrant Monsieur Antoine, Directeur des lieux, et le comportement étrange de la jeune femme.

Rien ne va se passer comme prévu. Si aujourd’hui l’amour c’est compliqué, demain ce sera sidéral.Adultes

Caméo Comédie Club 24 rue du Palais Metz 57000 Moselle Grand Est +33 9 74 13 21 22 Cameocomedie.info@gmail.com

English :

Alex, a professional bachelor, is still looking for his soulmate, a girlfriend? well? someone?

His recent meeting with Barbara will change all that? or so he hopes?

He plans to seduce her by taking her away for a romantic weekend at the Inter-temporel Hotel.

But Monsieur Antoine, the hotel’s cumbersome manager, and Barbara’s strange behavior were not to be taken into account.

Nothing goes according to plan. If today love is complicated, tomorrow it will be sidereal.

