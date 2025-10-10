Spectacles en itinérance « L’envol » Cinéma Le Casino Argelès-Gazost

Spectacles en itinérance « L’envol » Cinéma Le Casino Argelès-Gazost vendredi 10 octobre 2025.

Spectacles en itinérance « L’envol »

Cinéma Le Casino ARGELES-GAZOST Argelès-Gazost Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : 6 – 6 – 6 EUR

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-10 20:30:00

fin : 2025-10-10

Date(s) :

2025-10-10

Par la Compagnie Nokill.

« Enfin un spectacle pour tous ceux qui en ont marre d’être cloués au sol ! Poétique, technique et décalé, l’Envol réunit un père et son fils autour de l’utopie du vol humain dans les airs. »

.

Cinéma Le Casino ARGELES-GAZOST Argelès-Gazost 65400 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie

English :

By Compagnie Nokill.

« Finally, a show for all those who are fed up with being grounded! Poetic, technical and offbeat, Envol brings together a father and son around the utopia of human flight in the air. »

German :

Von der Compagnie Nokill.

« Endlich eine Aufführung für alle, die es satt haben, an den Boden gefesselt zu sein! Poetisch, technisch und schräg: L’Envol vereint einen Vater und seinen Sohn um die Utopie des menschlichen Flugs durch die Lüfte. »

Italiano :

A cura della Compagnia Nokill.

« Finalmente uno spettacolo per tutti coloro che sono stufi di restare a terra! Poetico, tecnico e anticonformista, L’Envol riunisce un padre e un figlio intorno all’utopia del volo umano nell’aria »

Espanol :

Por la compañía Nokill.

« ¡Por fin, un espectáculo para todos los que están hartos de estar en tierra! Poético, técnico y fuera de lo común, L’Envol reúne a un padre y a su hijo en torno a la utopía del vuelo humano en el aire »

L’événement Spectacles en itinérance « L’envol » Argelès-Gazost a été mis à jour le 2025-08-20 par Agence Touristique des vallées de Gavarnie|CDT65