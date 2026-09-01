UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Saint-Amand-Montrond

Speed meeting amical et plus si affinités Saint-Amand-Montrond

samedi 26 septembre 2026 · Saint-Amand-Montrond

Speed meeting amical et plus si affinités Saint-Amand-Montrond

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 26 septembre 2026
Fin
dimanche 27 septembre 2026
Heure de début
19:00:00
Adresse
12 Rue Porte Mutin
Ville
18200 Saint-Amand-Montrond
Département
Cher
Tarif

Saint-Amand-Montrond

Speed meeting amical et plus si affinités

12 Rue Porte Mutin Saint-Amand-Montrond Cher

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi 2026-09-26 19:00:00
fin : 2026-09-26 22:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-09-26

Pour un moment de convivialité
Entrée libre sur inscription   .

12 Rue Porte Mutin Saint-Amand-Montrond 18200 Cher Centre-Val de Loire   marine@lacourteechellelebar.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

For a moment of togetherness%E9

L’événement Speed meeting amical et plus si affinités Saint-Amand-Montrond a été mis à jour le 2026-09-03 par OT TOURISME-COEUR DE FRANCE

À voir aussi à Saint-Amand-Montrond (Cher)