SPILL THE CAT V AND B POITIERS SUD Poitiers

SPILL THE CAT Vendredi 28 novembre, 19h00 V AND B POITIERS SUD Vienne

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2025-11-28T19:00:00 – 2025-11-28T20:00:00

Fin : 2025-11-28T19:00:00 – 2025-11-28T20:00:00

Spill the Cat, c’est le cocktail explosif ! Depuis 2018, le groupe offre une version survoltée des grands classiques tels que les Beatles, Queen, et Michael Jackson, tout en insufflant une énergie nouvelle aux titres récents des Red Hot Chili Peppers, Muse, Linkin Park, et même Maneskin.

L’interaction avec le public est au cœur du show grâce à l’énergie communicative du groupe toujours agrémentée d’une pointe d’humour pour une soirée vivante et festive. Nous n’hésitons pas à quitter la scène pour parcourir le public, captant l’attention de chacun et créant des moments de proximité. La mise en scène est soignée : jeux de lumière, effets de fumée, et scénographie travaillée.

Facebook

Instagram

Vidéo

V AND B POITIERS SUD 189 avenue du 8 mai 1945, 86000 Poitiers Poitiers 86000 Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine https://www.vandb.fr/?srsltid=AfmBOooyxe_fE_Q0drr8YkCNmCnSCDNKKBOn2SGOxN4Lj5BM4AVcBKxM https://www.instagram.com/vandbpoitierssud/;https://www.facebook.com/VandBpoitierssud/?locale=fr_FR [{« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/spillthecat »}, {« data »: {« author »: « spillthecat », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Spill the Cat (@spillthecat) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/125174999_656528528343512_7383113278645328347_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s240x240_tt6&efg=eyJ2ZW5jb2RlX3RhZyI6InByb2ZpbGVfcGljLmRqYW5nby4xMDgwLmMyIn0&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&_nc_cat=108&_nc_oc=Q6cZ2QEmR5VCxdpD6NMqm0oLyVKg48VbhYxfK-xLNj6l7IWt6__TrhBntxJxHczWd51HK4w&_nc_ohc=kJV7RCpO8dYQ7kNvwECcFk_&_nc_gid=dl5rS3vChFZGSTPgbD_nYA&edm=AMO9-JQAAAAA&ccb=7-5&oh=00_AffqOBU_cZ0gu9-8LchXzpuoxEZhQpuLjq8Ej5zQp1oX9Q&oe=68FB9C84&_nc_sid=cc8940 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/spillthecat/?hl=fr », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 240, « thumbnail_width »: 240, « options »: {« _enable_profile »: {« label »: « Enable profile embed (US only) », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « Instagram »}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/spillthecat/?hl=fr »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Spill the Cat », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « The official music video for Spill the Cat u2013 DeceivennFollow Spill the CatnFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/spillthecatnInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/spillthecatnnRu00e9alisu00e9 par Baptiste CampsnnMusic : Spill the CatnnActors : Jennifer Johnsonn Valentin GuigniernnMusicien: Alexandre Cluchetn Jeff Cartronn Arthur Guillebaudn Rodrigue HubertnnIngu00e9nieur son: Bastien Cabirol & Till Bottani-DechaudnnL’asso KIPITCH CREATIONSnCheffe Opu00e9ratrice : Coralie Charbonneaun1st AR : Maxence Barneixn1st AC : Ugo TantynHMC : Charlotte Ranivoalisonn Emma DallemagnennRemerciementsnUn grand merci aux 50 Figurants mais aussi u00e0nCu00e9line et Benoit du Point CaRru00e9, Le Marchu00e9 de Lu00e9opoldnJohn et Emma du Domaine de MontboulardnCindy Montalescot pour le teaser studionYanis Clochard et Lycu00e9e de l’image et du son (Angoulu00eame)nnParoliers / LyricsnAlexandre Cluchet, Jeff Cartron, Arthur Guillebaud,nBenjamin Vincent, Jennifer JohnsonnnLYRICSnI donu2019t believe in all the legendsnbut I, do dream u2018bout my demons,nin disguise i reveal myself bewildernnthe certainties ashamenthe doubts are legions to explainnagain i force myself, out of my shelternnlook in my eyes full of tonesniu2019m tired of being u2018n all aloneniu2019m losing my temper, but iu2019m no pretendernnbut i will make you live and believeni will speak and wonu2019t deceiveni will cry to satisfyu2026nnyou are still therentheyu2019re screaming at menmy way ainu2019t easynthe storm of emotionsncaught u2018in-my delusionu2026nnI donu2019t believe in all the legendsnbut i do dream u2018bout my demonsni trust those who make a difference about themselvesnni donu2019t know what will happennbut i learn to keep a distanceni donu2019t bleed without a sentence that i will servennvoices are still therentheyu2019re screaming at menyour way ainu2019t easynthe storm of emotionsncaught in-my delusionu2026nntoday (x2)nsomeday (x2)nnvoices are getting loudernthey wonu2019t let me benOh can you hear menfall with no emotionnor is it just my illusion ?nnDid you see it coming ? (x2)nCan you just feel something ?nnnTraductionnnJe ne crois pas u00e0 toutes les lu00e9gendesnmais je ru00eave toujours de mes du00e9mons,ndu00e9guisu00e9, je me du00e9voile du00e9concertu00e9nnles certitudes sont honteusesnles doutes sont lu00e9gions u00e0 exprimernJe me force u00e0 nouveau u00e0 sortir de mon refugennregarde dans mes yeux pleins de nuancesnje suis fatiguu00e9 d’u00eatre tout seulnje perds mon sang-froid, mais je ne suis pas un imposteurnnmais je vais te faire vivre et croirenje parlerai et je ne tromperai pasnje pleurerai pour te satisfaire… toinntu es toujours lu00e0nils me crient dessusnmon chemin n’est pas facilenla tempu00eate d’u00e9motionsnpris dans mes illusions…nnJe ne crois pas u00e0 toutes les lu00e9gendesnmais je ru00eave de mes du00e9monsnJe fais confiance u00e0 ceux qui font une diffu00e9rence envers eux-mu00eamesnJe ne sais pas ce qui va se passernmais j’ai appris u00e0 garder une distancenJe ne saigne pas sans une sentence que je vais scellernnLes voix sont toujours lu00e0nils me crient dessusnton chemin n’est pas facilenla tempu00eate d’u00e9motionsnpris dans mon du00e9lire…nnaujourd’hui (x2)nun jour (x2)nnles voix deviennent plus fortesnils ne me laissent pas u00eatrenOh tu peux m’entendrentomber sans u00e9motionnou est-ce juste une illusion ?nnL’as-tu vu venir ? (x2)nPeux-tu juste ressentir quelque chose ? », « type »: « video », « title »: « Spill the Cat – Deceive (Official Music Video) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/dHXlde8eOvw/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dHXlde8eOvw », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHj8HSdhBzcfE70hBiUm9ow », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dHXlde8eOvw »}]

dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars Grunge Rock