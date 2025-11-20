Spiritualité japonaise, un syncrétisme entre bouddhisme et shintoïsme Thionville

Spiritualité japonaise, un syncrétisme entre bouddhisme et shintoïsme

Entre nature, divinités, rituels et quête intérieure, la spiritualité japonaise se construit depuis des siècles dans un dialogue permanent entre deux grandes traditions le shintoïsme, religion ancestrale des kami, et le bouddhisme, introduit au VIe siècle et profondément ancré dans la culture du pays.Tout public

English :

Speaker: Jackie HELFGOTT

Between nature, divinities, rituals and the inner quest, Japanese spirituality has for centuries been built on an ongoing dialogue between two great traditions: Shintoism, the ancestral religion of the kami, and Buddhism, introduced in the 6th century and deeply rooted in the country’s culture.

German :

Referent: Jackie HELFGOTT

Zwischen Natur, Gottheiten, Ritualen und innerer Suche: Die japanische Spiritualität wird seit Jahrhunderten in einem ständigen Dialog zwischen zwei großen Traditionen aufgebaut: dem Shintoismus, der uralten Religion der Kami, und dem Buddhismus, der im 6. Jahrhundert eingeführt wurde und tief in der Kultur des Landes verankert ist.

Italiano :

Relatore: Jackie HELFGOTT

Tra natura, divinità, rituali e ricerca interiore, la spiritualità giapponese è stata costruita per secoli su un dialogo continuo tra due grandi tradizioni: lo shintoismo, la religione ancestrale dei kami, e il buddismo, introdotto nel VI secolo e profondamente radicato nella cultura del Paese.

Espanol :

Ponente: Jackie HELFGOTT

Entre naturaleza, divinidades, rituales y búsqueda interior, la espiritualidad japonesa se ha construido durante siglos sobre un diálogo permanente entre dos grandes tradiciones: el sintoísmo, religión ancestral de los kami, y el budismo, introducido en el siglo VI y profundamente arraigado en la cultura del país.

