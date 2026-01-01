Sport Nocti’run Réséda Metz
Sport Nocti’run Réséda Metz dimanche 11 janvier 2026.
Sport Nocti’run Réséda
Metz Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
12
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-01-11 17:00:00
fin : 2026-01-11
Date(s) :
2026-01-11
La Nocti’run Réséda, le rendez-vous sportif nocturne incontournable du début d’année, revient pour sa 5ème édition à Metz !
Cette course se mobilise contre les violences faites aux femmes. Courir ici, c’est soutenir une cause essentielle tout en partageant un moment sportif et convivial.
Distances proposées
10 km (à partir de 16 ans)
5 km (à partir de 14 ans)
Village et animations
Échauffement collectif et musique avant le départ pour se mettre en jambe
Ravitaillement et stand buvette à l’arrivée
Ambiance festive et conviviale
Retrait des dossards
Samedi 10 janvier, de 14h à 18h au Complexe Sportif St Symphorien, Longeville-lès-Metz
Jour J à partir de 15h sur place, Place d’Armes
Documents obligatoires PPS ou licence sportive valide.Tout public
Metz 57000 Moselle Grand Est
English :
The Nocti’run Réséda, the unmissable night-time sports event at the start of the year, is back for its 5th edition in Metz!
The race is dedicated to the fight against violence against women. To run here is to support an essential cause while sharing a sporting and convivial moment.
Suggested distances
10 km (16 years and over)
5 km (14 years and over)
Village and entertainment
Collective warm-up and music before the start to get you in the mood
Refreshments and refreshment stand at the finish line
Festive and friendly atmosphere
Number withdrawal
Saturday, January 10, 2-6pm at Complexe Sportif St Symphorien, Longeville-lès-Metz
D-Day from 3pm on site, Place d?Armes
Documents required: PPS or valid sports license.
