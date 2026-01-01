Sport Nocti’run Réséda

Metz Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

12

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche 2026-01-11 17:00:00

fin : 2026-01-11

Date(s) :

2026-01-11

La Nocti’run Réséda, le rendez-vous sportif nocturne incontournable du début d’année, revient pour sa 5ème édition à Metz !

Cette course se mobilise contre les violences faites aux femmes. Courir ici, c’est soutenir une cause essentielle tout en partageant un moment sportif et convivial.

Distances proposées

10 km (à partir de 16 ans)

5 km (à partir de 14 ans)

Village et animations

Échauffement collectif et musique avant le départ pour se mettre en jambe

Ravitaillement et stand buvette à l’arrivée

Ambiance festive et conviviale

Retrait des dossards

Samedi 10 janvier, de 14h à 18h au Complexe Sportif St Symphorien, Longeville-lès-Metz

Jour J à partir de 15h sur place, Place d’Armes

Documents obligatoires PPS ou licence sportive valide.Tout public

12 .

Metz 57000 Moselle Grand Est

English :

The Nocti’run Réséda, the unmissable night-time sports event at the start of the year, is back for its 5th edition in Metz!

The race is dedicated to the fight against violence against women. To run here is to support an essential cause while sharing a sporting and convivial moment.

Suggested distances

10 km (16 years and over)

5 km (14 years and over)

Village and entertainment

Collective warm-up and music before the start to get you in the mood

Refreshments and refreshment stand at the finish line

Festive and friendly atmosphere

Number withdrawal

Saturday, January 10, 2-6pm at Complexe Sportif St Symphorien, Longeville-lès-Metz

D-Day from 3pm on site, Place d?Armes

Documents required: PPS or valid sports license.

L’événement Sport Nocti’run Réséda Metz a été mis à jour le 2026-01-07 par AGENCE INSPIRE METZ