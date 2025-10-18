Sport Octobre Rose Taïso Self défense Ecole Condorcet La Rochelle

Une sensibilisation à la lutte contre le cancer du sein Un geste vers une Association caritative Une découverte et initiation gratuites aux techniques des Arts Martiaux proposées par #LaRochelleJJK.

Ecole Condorcet 40 avenue Danton La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine lrxgy@laposte.net

English : Sport Octobre Rose Taïso Self défense

Raising awareness of the fight against breast cancer A gesture towards a charity A free discovery and initiation to Martial Arts techniques offered by #LaRochelleJJK.

German : Sport Octobre Rose Taïso Self défense

Eine Sensibilisierung für den Kampf gegen Brustkrebs Eine Geste an eine Wohltätigkeitsorganisation Eine kostenlose Entdeckung und Einführung in die Techniken der Kampfkünste, die von #LaRochelleJJK angeboten werden.

Italiano :

Sensibilizzazione alla lotta contro il cancro al seno Donazione a un ente di beneficenza Introduzione gratuita alle tecniche di arti marziali offerta da #LaRochelleJJK.

Espanol : Deporte Octobre Rose Taïso Self défense

Sensibilización sobre la lucha contra el cáncer de mama Una donación a una organización benéfica Una introducción gratuita a las técnicas de artes marciales ofrecida por #LaRochelleJJK.

