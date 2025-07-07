Sport pour tous – Chemillé-sur-Indrois, 7 juillet 2025 16:00, Chemillé-sur-Indrois.
Pour tous, quels que soient l’âge ou le niveau, venez bouger ensemble en plein air.
Au programme avec Frédérique
16h Gym posturale
16h45 Gym hypopressive
17h15 Stretching
Chemillé-sur-Indrois 37460 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 47 92 70 71
English :
For everyone, whatever your age or level, come and move together in the open air.
On the program with Frédérique:
16h: Postural gymnastics
16h45: Hypopressive gymnastics
5.15pm: Stretching
German :
Für alle, unabhängig von Alter oder Niveau: Bewegen Sie sich gemeinsam im Freien.
Auf dem Programm mit Frédérique
16:00 Uhr: Posturale Gymnastik
16:45 Uhr: Hypopressive Gymnastik
17.15 Uhr: Stretching
Italiano :
Per tutti, indipendentemente dall’età e dal livello, venite a muovervi insieme all’aria aperta.
In programma con Frédérique:
ore 16.00: Ginnastica posturale
ore 16.45: Ginnastica ipopressiva
17.15: Stretching
Espanol :
Para todos, sea cual sea su edad o nivel, venga a moverse juntos al aire libre.
En el programa con Frédérique:
16:00: Gimnasia postural
16h45: Gimnasia hipopresiva
17.15 h: Estiramientos
