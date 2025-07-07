Sport pour tous – Chemillé-sur-Indrois, 7 juillet 2025 16:00, Chemillé-sur-Indrois.

Indre-et-Loire

Sport pour tous Chemillé-sur-Indrois Indre-et-Loire

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-07 16:00:00

fin : 2025-07-07 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-07-07

Pour tous, quels que soient l’âge ou le niveau, venez bouger ensemble en plein air.

Au programme avec Frédérique

16h Gym posturale

16h45 Gym hypopressive

17h15 Stretching

Pour tous, quels que soient l’âge ou le niveau, venez bouger ensemble en plein air.

Au programme avec Frédérique

16h Gym posturale

16h45 Gym hypopressive

17h15 Streching .

Chemillé-sur-Indrois 37460 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 47 92 70 71

English :

For everyone, whatever your age or level, come and move together in the open air.

On the program with Frédérique:

16h: Postural gymnastics

16h45: Hypopressive gymnastics

5.15pm: Stretching

German :

Für alle, unabhängig von Alter oder Niveau: Bewegen Sie sich gemeinsam im Freien.

Auf dem Programm mit Frédérique

16:00 Uhr: Posturale Gymnastik

16:45 Uhr: Hypopressive Gymnastik

17.15 Uhr: Stretching

Italiano :

Per tutti, indipendentemente dall’età e dal livello, venite a muovervi insieme all’aria aperta.

In programma con Frédérique:

ore 16.00: Ginnastica posturale

ore 16.45: Ginnastica ipopressiva

17.15: Stretching

Espanol :

Para todos, sea cual sea su edad o nivel, venga a moverse juntos al aire libre.

En el programa con Frédérique:

16:00: Gimnasia postural

16h45: Gimnasia hipopresiva

17.15 h: Estiramientos

L’événement Sport pour tous Chemillé-sur-Indrois a été mis à jour le 2025-05-09 par Loches Touraine Châteaux de la Loire