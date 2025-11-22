Sport Top Hauteur Challenge L’Anneau Halle d’athlétisme de Metz Metz

Sport Top Hauteur Challenge

L’Anneau Halle d’athlétisme de Metz 93 Rue du Général Metman Metz Moselle

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-11-22 00:00:00

fin : 2025-11-22

2025-11-22

Le Top Hauteur Challenge est le premier circuit national dédié exclusivement au saut en hauteur en France. Il réunit plusieurs étapes organisées durant la saison hivernale, dont une à Metz, avec la participation des meilleurs athlètes français et internationaux.

L’étape de Metz marquera le lancement officiel de cette première édition !

L’événement offrira une expérience sportive unique, alliant ambiance, performance et proximité avec le public. Les spectateurs auront notamment l’opportunité de rencontrer des athlètes de haut niveau, dont Elijah Pasquier, champion d’Europe et recordman de France, et Mélanie Skotnik, recordwoman de France, qui seront respectivement parrain et marraine de cette première édition.

Chaque étape du circuit sera pensée comme un véritable show sportif, mêlant spectacle, convivialité et excellence, afin de renforcer la visibilité et l’attractivité du saut en hauteur sur la scène nationale.Adultes

English :

The Top Hauteur Challenge is the first national circuit dedicated exclusively to high jump in France. It comprises several stages organized during the winter season, including one in Metz, with the participation of the best French and international athletes.

The Metz stage will mark the official launch of this first edition!

The event will offer a unique sporting experience, combining atmosphere, performance and proximity to the public. Spectators will have the opportunity to meet top athletes, including Elijah Pasquier, European champion and French record-holder, and Mélanie Skotnik, French record-woman, who will be godparents of this first edition.

Each stage of the circuit will be conceived as a real sporting show, combining spectacle, conviviality and excellence, in order to reinforce the visibility and attractiveness of the high jump on the national scene.

German :

Die Top Hauteur Challenge ist der erste nationale Wettkampf, der ausschließlich dem Hochsprung in Frankreich gewidmet ist. Sie umfasst mehrere Etappen, die während der Wintersaison organisiert werden, darunter eine in Metz, an der die besten französischen und internationalen Athleten teilnehmen.

Die Etappe in Metz wird den offiziellen Start dieser ersten Veranstaltung markieren!

Die Veranstaltung wird ein einzigartiges Sporterlebnis bieten, das Atmosphäre, Leistung und Nähe zum Publikum miteinander verbindet. Die Zuschauer werden insbesondere die Gelegenheit haben, Spitzenathleten zu treffen, darunter Elijah Pasquier, Europameister und französischer Rekordhalter, und Mélanie Skotnik, französische Rekordhalterin, die jeweils Pate und Patin dieser ersten Ausgabe sein werden.

Jede Etappe der Tour wird als echte Sportshow konzipiert, die Spektakel, Geselligkeit und Spitzenleistungen miteinander verbindet, um die Sichtbarkeit und Attraktivität des Hochsprungs auf der nationalen Bühne zu erhöhen.

Italiano :

Il Top Hauteur Challenge è il primo circuito nazionale dedicato esclusivamente al salto in alto in Francia. Comprende diverse tappe organizzate durante la stagione invernale, tra cui una a Metz, con la partecipazione dei migliori atleti francesi e internazionali.

La tappa di Metz segnerà il lancio ufficiale di questa prima edizione!

L’evento offrirà un’esperienza sportiva unica, combinando atmosfera, performance e vicinanza al pubblico. Gli spettatori avranno l’opportunità di incontrare i migliori atleti, tra cui Elijah Pasquier, campione europeo e detentore del record francese, e Mélanie Skotnik, detentrice del record francese, che saranno i padrini di questo primo evento.

Ogni tappa del circuito sarà concepita come un vero e proprio spettacolo sportivo, che combina intrattenimento, convivialità ed eccellenza, per aumentare la visibilità e l’appeal del salto in alto sulla scena nazionale.

Espanol :

El Top Hauteur Challenge es el primer circuito nacional dedicado exclusivamente al salto de altura en Francia. Comprende varias etapas organizadas durante la temporada de invierno, entre ellas una en Metz, con la participación de los mejores atletas franceses e internacionales.

La etapa de Metz marcará el lanzamiento oficial de esta primera edición

El evento ofrecerá una experiencia deportiva única, combinando ambiente, rendimiento y proximidad al público. Los espectadores tendrán la oportunidad de conocer a atletas de primera fila, como Elijah Pasquier, campeón de Europa y plusmarquista francés, y Mélanie Skotnik, plusmarquista francesa, que serán los padrinos de esta primera prueba.

Cada etapa del circuito se concebirá como un auténtico espectáculo deportivo, que combinará espectáculo, convivencia y excelencia, para reforzar la visibilidad y el atractivo del salto de altura en el panorama nacional.

