SPOT BANAN’N JUG Saint-Estève

SPOT BANAN’N JUG 6 Allée des Arts et des Lettres Saint-Estève 2026-04-09

SPOT BANAN’N JUG Saint-Estève jeudi 9 avril 2026.

SPOT BANAN’N JUG

6 Allée des Arts et des Lettres Saint-Estève Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10

Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-09 20:30:00
fin : 2026-04-09 22:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-04-09

En coproduction avec l’association RDVSE.
  .

6 Allée des Arts et des Lettres Saint-Estève 66240 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 38 34 95  billetterie@theatre-de-letang.fr

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English :

Co-produced with the RDVSE association.

L’événement SPOT BANAN’N JUG Saint-Estève a été mis à jour le 2026-03-13 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME

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