SPOT BANAN’N JUG Saint-Estève
SPOT BANAN’N JUG Saint-Estève jeudi 9 avril 2026.
SPOT BANAN’N JUG
6 Allée des Arts et des Lettres Saint-Estève Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-09 20:30:00
fin : 2026-04-09 22:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-04-09
En coproduction avec l’association RDVSE.
.
6 Allée des Arts et des Lettres Saint-Estève 66240 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 38 34 95 billetterie@theatre-de-letang.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Co-produced with the RDVSE association.
L’événement SPOT BANAN’N JUG Saint-Estève a été mis à jour le 2026-03-13 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME