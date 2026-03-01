SPRING BRUNCH— Première Édition Bistrot de Venterol Venterol

SPRING BRUNCH— Première Édition

Bistrot de Venterol 2 place du Château Venterol Drôme

Début : 2026-03-22 11:00:00

fin : 2026-03-22 18:00:00

VS Prod a le plaisir de s’associer au Bistrot de Venterol pour inaugurer la première édition du Spring Brunch,.

Un rendez-vous élégant mêlant musique, gastronomie et art de vivre, pour célébrer l’arrivée du printemps

.

English :

VS Prod is delighted to join forces with the Bistrot de Venterol to inaugurate the first edition of Spring Brunch.

An elegant event combining music, gastronomy and the art of living, to celebrate the arrival of spring

