Spunyboys + The Christines + DJ SET, Le Bistrot de St So, Lille

Spunyboys + The Christines + DJ SET 27 et 28 février Le Bistrot de St So Nord

Gratuit

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-02-27T21:00:00+01:00 – 2026-02-27T23:59:00+01:00

Fin : 2026-02-28T00:00:00+01:00 – 2026-02-28T01:30:00+01:00

VENDREDI 27 FÉVRIER

→ SPUNYBOYS + THE CHRISTINES + DJ SET

21H–2H / GRATUIT

(ROCKABILLY / ROCK’N’ROLL / RHYTHM’N’BLUES)

Ouverture 18h

Snack by ShiiFooMii 19h-22h

Début des concerts : 21h

SPUNYBOYS

► Originaire des Hauts-de-France, Spunyboys est l’un des trios rockabilly les plus reconnus de la scène européenne.

Formé en 2006, le groupe puise son énergie dans le rock’n’roll et le rhythm & blues des années 50, avec un son authentique, puissant et résolument taillé pour le live. Plusieurs centaines de concerts à travers l’Europe, des festivals aux clubs, et une réputation solide de groupe de scène redoutablement efficace.

Contrebasse survoltée, guitare incisive, rythmique implacable : un concert dansant, généreux et fédérateur, où le rock’n’roll se vit à fond. Groove, énergie et sueur garantis.

ECOUTE – REGARDE

► https://www.facebook.com/spunyboys

► https://www.instagram.com/spunyboys

► https://www.youtube.com/@spunyboys

THE CHRISTINES

► The Christines forment une vraie marmite musicale où rock’n’roll, hillbilly, rhythm & blues, twist et garage se rencontrent avec une énergie vintage et cuisinée “à l’ancienne”.

Un son roots, dansant et généreux, taillé pour la scène : riffs puissants, grooves entraînants et ambiances qui ravivent l’esprit du rock classique tout en restant frais et immédiats.

Que ce soit pour les amateurs de rock retro, de groove entraînant ou de concerts qui font bouger, The Christines promettent un live brûlant, fédérateur et contagieux.

ECOUTE – REGARDE

► https://www.instagram.com/the_christines

► https://www.facebook.com/TheChristinesFury

Côté miam miam, le snack ShiiFooMii sera là pour vous caler avant le dancefloor : de 19h à 22h, street-food asiatique 100% maison — nems, poulet frit coréen, bánh-mi, frites, options végé… De quoi repartir avec le sourire et le ventre heureux.

Bistrot de St So – Gare Saint-Sauveur

17 Bd JB Lebas – Lille

Ⓜ️ M°2 Lille Grand Palais / Mairie de Lille

À St So, on défend une ambiance inclusive, respectueuse et bienveillante. Viens comme tu es.

