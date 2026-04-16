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St Germain en fête & Vide Greniers La Flèche

St Germain en fête & Vide Greniers La Flèche dimanche 13 septembre 2026.

Adresse : Quartier St Germain

Ville : 72200 La Flèche

Département : Sarthe

Début : dimanche 13 septembre 2026

Fin : dimanche 13 septembre 2026

Tarif :

La Flèche

St Germain en fête & Vide Greniers

Quartier St Germain La Flèche Sarthe

Tarif : – – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-13
fin : 2026-09-13

Date(s) :
2026-09-13

Fête de quartier avec vide greniers, exposition peinture, degustations vin, animation, buvette & restauration
  .

Quartier St Germain La Flèche 72200 Sarthe Pays de la Loire +33 6 72 21 61 10 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Neighborhood party with garage sale, painting exhibition, wine tasting, entertainment, refreshments & catering

L’événement St Germain en fête & Vide Greniers La Flèche a été mis à jour le 2026-04-16 par CDT72

À voir aussi à La Fleche (Sarthe)