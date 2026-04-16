St Germain en fête & Vide Greniers La Flèche
St Germain en fête & Vide Greniers La Flèche dimanche 13 septembre 2026.
La Flèche
St Germain en fête & Vide Greniers
Quartier St Germain La Flèche Sarthe
Tarif : – – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-13
fin : 2026-09-13
Date(s) :
2026-09-13
Fête de quartier avec vide greniers, exposition peinture, degustations vin, animation, buvette & restauration
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Quartier St Germain La Flèche 72200 Sarthe Pays de la Loire +33 6 72 21 61 10
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Neighborhood party with garage sale, painting exhibition, wine tasting, entertainment, refreshments & catering
L’événement St Germain en fête & Vide Greniers La Flèche a été mis à jour le 2026-04-16 par CDT72
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