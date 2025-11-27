STACCATO UBIK Nantes

STACCATO Jeudi 27 novembre, 19h30 UBIK Loire-Atlantique

Staccato, c’est le premier groupe de rythme signé à Nantes, un concept qui vient tout droit d’Argentine.

Tout est improvisé sur le moment mais rien n’est laissé au hasard. Dirigés par un chef d’orchestre, basse, saxophone, congas, bombo et voix se rencontrent en live. Les univers et influences des musicien.ne.s se mêlent pour des créations uniques que vous n’entendrez qu’une seule fois !

dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars Improvisation Rythme signé