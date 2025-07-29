Stage Animation pêche Chemin des Barthes Biron

Stage Animation pêche Chemin des Barthes Biron mardi 29 juillet 2025.

Chemin des Barthes Barthes Biron Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Tarif : 50 – 50 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Début : 2025-07-29
fin : 2025-07-31

2025-07-29

Stage d’initiation (3 demi-journées) pêche des carnassiers du bord aux leurres et initiation feeder et carpes.   .

